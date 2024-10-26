https://sputnikglobe.com/20241026/g7-approves-50bln-loan-to-ukraine-repaid-from-frozen-russian-assets-1120680910.html

G7 Approves $50Bln Loan to Ukraine, Repaid From Frozen Russian Assets

The G7 leaders have reached an agreement to provide Ukraine with loans totaling approximately $50 billion, as outlined in a joint statement.

"Today, we, the Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7), have reached a consensus on how to deliver approximately $50 billion in Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) loans to Ukraine," said the announcement posted on the Italian government's website.The statement specifies that the G7's loans to Ukraine will be repaid using revenues from Russia's frozen assets. The loans to Ukraine will be fully disbursed from December 2024 to December 31, 2027, with the principal and interest paid from proceeds from Russia's frozen assets, according to the statement.The ministers propose each bilateral loan to enter into force no later than June 30, 2025.Moscow has repeatedly stated that any attempts to confiscate its frozen assets amount to theft, violate international law, and will not go unpunished. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that Russia would do everything possible to recover the seized assets.

