https://sputnikglobe.com/20241026/iran-ready-to-respond-to-israels-missile-strikes-on-tehran---reports-1120680420.html
Iran Ready to Respond to Israel's Missile Strikes on Tehran - Reports
Iran Ready to Respond to Israel's Missile Strikes on Tehran - Reports
Sputnik International
Iran is ready to respond to Israel for the missile strikes carried out overnight to Saturday, the Iranian state news agency Tasnim reported, citing a high-ranking source.
2024-10-26T03:51+0000
2024-10-26T03:51+0000
2024-10-26T03:51+0000
world
iran
iran-israel row
israel
tehran
israel defense forces (idf)
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
middle east
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1a/1120680512_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7c28fc71f49daf930517fcfae8a22460.jpg
Iran's air defenses repelled an attack by Israeli drones that planned to carry out an operation in eastern Tehran, the Shafaqna news agency reported.The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said overnight to Saturday that it had struck military targets in Iran in response to the attacks on the Jewish state on October 1. CBS News, citing a source, reported that the Israeli attack on Iran was limited to military targets and did not extend to nuclear or oil facilities. The Fars news agency claimed that Israel struck a number of military bases in the west and southwest of Tehran. At the same time, the Tasnim news agency stated that the military centers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Armed Forces), located in the west and southwest of the Iranian capital, were not damaged. As reported by a Sputnik correspondent, at about 4:25 a.m. (0125 GMT) in the central part of Tehran, in the area of the Russian embassy, a second series of powerful explosions in the sky was heard, which lasted about a minute.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/iron-dome-proved-to-be-a-bust-iran-strikes-israel-in-retaliation-for-assassinations-1120377938.html
iran
israel
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1a/1120680512_192:0:2923:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_20f827913378bbf1b0ba2831d2d00935.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran israel relations, iran strikes israel, israel attacks iran, iran's defenses, middle east tensions, iran islamic revolutionary guard corps, iran israel war, israeli airstrike, iran-israel war, iran-israel relations, retaliatory strike
iran israel relations, iran strikes israel, israel attacks iran, iran's defenses, middle east tensions, iran islamic revolutionary guard corps, iran israel war, israeli airstrike, iran-israel war, iran-israel relations, retaliatory strike
Iran Ready to Respond to Israel's Missile Strikes on Tehran - Reports
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran is ready to respond to Israel for the missile strikes carried out overnight to Saturday, the Iranian state news agency Tasnim reported, citing a high-ranking source.
Iran's air defenses repelled an attack by Israeli drones that planned to carry out an operation in eastern Tehran, the Shafaqna news agency reported.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said overnight to Saturday that it had struck military targets in Iran in response to the attacks on the Jewish state on October 1. CBS News, citing a source, reported that the Israeli attack on Iran was limited to military targets and did not extend to nuclear or oil facilities.
The Fars news agency claimed that Israel struck a number of military bases in the west and southwest of Tehran. At the same time, the Tasnim news agency stated that the military centers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Armed Forces), located in the west and southwest of the Iranian capital, were not damaged.
As reported by a Sputnik correspondent, at about 4:25 a.m. (0125 GMT) in the central part of Tehran, in the area of the Russian embassy, a second series of powerful explosions in the sky was heard, which lasted about a minute.