https://sputnikglobe.com/20241026/iran-ready-to-respond-to-israels-missile-strikes-on-tehran---reports-1120680420.html

Iran Ready to Respond to Israel's Missile Strikes on Tehran - Reports

Iran Ready to Respond to Israel's Missile Strikes on Tehran - Reports

Sputnik International

Iran is ready to respond to Israel for the missile strikes carried out overnight to Saturday, the Iranian state news agency Tasnim reported, citing a high-ranking source.

2024-10-26T03:51+0000

2024-10-26T03:51+0000

2024-10-26T03:51+0000

world

iran

iran-israel row

israel

tehran

israel defense forces (idf)

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

middle east

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1a/1120680512_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7c28fc71f49daf930517fcfae8a22460.jpg

Iran's air defenses repelled an attack by Israeli drones that planned to carry out an operation in eastern Tehran, the Shafaqna news agency reported.The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said overnight to Saturday that it had struck military targets in Iran in response to the attacks on the Jewish state on October 1. CBS News, citing a source, reported that the Israeli attack on Iran was limited to military targets and did not extend to nuclear or oil facilities. The Fars news agency claimed that Israel struck a number of military bases in the west and southwest of Tehran. At the same time, the Tasnim news agency stated that the military centers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Armed Forces), located in the west and southwest of the Iranian capital, were not damaged. As reported by a Sputnik correspondent, at about 4:25 a.m. (0125 GMT) in the central part of Tehran, in the area of ​​the Russian embassy, ​​a second series of powerful explosions in the sky was heard, which lasted about a minute.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/iron-dome-proved-to-be-a-bust-iran-strikes-israel-in-retaliation-for-assassinations-1120377938.html

iran

israel

tehran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran israel relations, iran strikes israel, israel attacks iran, iran's defenses, middle east tensions, iran islamic revolutionary guard corps, iran israel war, israeli airstrike, iran-israel war, iran-israel relations, retaliatory strike