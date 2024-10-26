International
Israel Hit Military Centers in Iranian Provinces, Caused 'Limited' Damage - Air Defense Force
Israel Hit Military Centers in Iranian Provinces, Caused 'Limited' Damage - Air Defense Force
Israel attacked a number of military centers in the Iranian provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam overnight to Saturday, causing "limited damage," Iran's Air Defense Force said.
The statement slammed the Israeli attack as an "adventurous action." The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had struck military targets in Iran in response to the attacks on the Jewish state on October 1. CBS News, citing a source, reported that the Israeli attack on Iran was limited to military targets and did not extend to nuclear or oil facilities.
Israel Hit Military Centers in Iranian Provinces, Caused 'Limited' Damage - Air Defense Force

06:41 GMT 26.10.2024
In this picture released by the official website of the Iranian Army on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, missiles are seen during a military drill in southern Iran
In this picture released by the official website of the Iranian Army on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, missiles are seen during a military drill in southern Iran
© AP Photo
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Israel attacked a number of military centers in the Iranian provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam overnight on Saturday, causing "limited damage", Iran's Air Defense Force said.
The statement slammed the Israeli attack as an "adventurous action."
"Despite previous warnings from the Islamic Republic's leadership to the criminal and illegal Israeli regime to refrain from any adventurous actions, this morning, in a tense move, this fake regime carried out an attack on a number of military centers in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam. Despite the successful interception and repulsion... by the country's air defense network... some facilities suffered limited damage," according to the statement.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had struck military targets in Iran in response to the attacks on the Jewish state on October 1. CBS News, citing a source, reported that the Israeli attack on Iran was limited to military targets and did not extend to nuclear or oil facilities.
