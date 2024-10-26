https://sputnikglobe.com/20241026/israel-hit-military-centers-in-iranian-provinces-caused-limited-damage---air-defense-force-1120683030.html

Israel Hit Military Centers in Iranian Provinces, Caused 'Limited' Damage - Air Defense Force

Israel attacked a number of military centers in the Iranian provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam overnight to Saturday, causing "limited damage," Iran's Air Defense Force said.

The statement slammed the Israeli attack as an "adventurous action." The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had struck military targets in Iran in response to the attacks on the Jewish state on October 1. CBS News, citing a source, reported that the Israeli attack on Iran was limited to military targets and did not extend to nuclear or oil facilities.

