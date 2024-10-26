International
Multipolarity, Equality and Noah's Ark: BRICS Banknotes' Hidden Meaning Revealed by Creator
The main motif of the mock-up BRICS banknotes that were unveiled at the summit in Kazan is equality and multipolarity, says Evgeny Fedorov, CEO of ARM-Registr – the company that designed the notes.
He tells Sputnik that the very way a banknote’s value is denoted four times is meant to display multipolarity because “BRICS is literally a multiverse.”“It is a multipolar banknote by itself,” Fedorov explains. “This associative meaning is ingrained in the note. This is what BRICS original members are talking about, what the world is concerned with today.”The depiction of BRICS member states’ totem animals on the 200 BRICS banknotes also holds a greater meaning, he points out.The banknotes also feature depictions of the “most popular symbols” of BRICS countries such as the Moscow Kremlin or the statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro.The banknotes will also feature depictions of BRICS members flags, Fedorov adds: one side will feature images of the BRICS founding members’ flags (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) while the reverse will be subject to change as flags of all the new BRICS members, whenever they may join the group, will be added there.
Multipolarity, Equality and Noah’s Ark: BRICS Banknotes' Hidden Meaning Revealed by Creator

17:10 GMT 26.10.2024
© Sputnik / ARM-RegistrSymbolic BRICS banknote 200.
Symbolic BRICS banknote 200. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2024
© Sputnik / ARM-Registr
Exclusive
The main motif of the symbolic BRICS banknotes that were unveiled at the summit in Kazan is equality and multipolarity, says Evgeny Fedorov, CEO of ARM-Registr – the company that designed the notes.
He tells Sputnik that the very way a banknote’s value is denoted four times is meant to display multipolarity because “BRICS is literally a multiverse.”
“It is a multipolar banknote by itself,” Fedorov explains. “This associative meaning is ingrained in the note. This is what BRICS original members are talking about, what the world is concerned with today.”
© Sputnik / ARM-RegistrSymbolic BRICS banknote 100.
Symbolic BRICS banknote 100. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2024
Symbolic BRICS banknote 100.
© Sputnik / ARM-Registr
The depiction of BRICS member states’ totem animals on the 200 BRICS banknotes also holds a greater meaning, he points out.
“I believe that BRICS is a Noah’s Ark of sorts, meant to save humanity from something terrible that rapidly approaches,” Fedorov says. “These totem animals are protective charms that symbolize the idea of salvation. The idea of a communal ark in which we all are sailing, that we are responsible not just for the people of Earth but for the environment and the animals as well, for everything. This is a huge metaphor and BRICS members, political leaders, journalists and regular folks may find new meanings in it.”
The banknotes also feature depictions of the “most popular symbols” of BRICS countries such as the Moscow Kremlin or the statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro.
The banknotes will also feature depictions of BRICS members flags, Fedorov adds: one side will feature images of the BRICS founding members’ flags (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) while the reverse will be subject to change as flags of all the new BRICS members, whenever they may join the group, will be added there.
© ARM-RegistrSymbolic BRICS banknote 50.
Symbolic BRICS banknote 50. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2024
Symbolic BRICS banknote 50.
© ARM-Registr
