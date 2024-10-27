International
Ex-Bolivian President Morales Publishes Footage Showing Shooting of His Car
Former Bolivian President Evo Morales on Sunday posted a footage showing his car being shot at while he was inside, saying that the incident was an attempt to assassinate him.
"This was how the assassination attempt that took place at 6:20 a.m. [10:00 GMT] at the entry to the La Novena [radio station] in the Shinahota municipality looked like," Morales said on social media. He added that his car was intercepted by two vehicles, from which four hooded men dressed in black went out and started shooting at Morales' car. The video showed a damaged windshield of the car and the passengers trying to dodge the bullets, including the driver whose head was partly covered with blood. The prosecutor for Bolivia's Tarija Department, Sandra Gutierrez, said earlier in October that Bolivian prosecutors were preparing an arrest warrant for Morales after his failure to appear for questioning in a case of human trafficking and the molestation of a minor. Morales has repeatedly said that the case against him is politically motivated, as he plans to challenge incumbent Bolivian President Luis Arce in the 2025 presidential election.
15:06 GMT 27.10.2024 (Updated: 16:08 GMT 27.10.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Bolivian President Evo Morales on Sunday posted a footage showing his car being shot at while he was inside, saying that the incident was an attempt to assassinate him.
"This was how the assassination attempt that took place at 6:20 a.m. [10:00 GMT] at the entry to the La Novena [radio station] in the Shinahota municipality looked like," Morales said on social media.
He added that his car was intercepted by two vehicles, from which four hooded men dressed in black went out and started shooting at Morales' car.
The video showed a damaged windshield of the car and the passengers trying to dodge the bullets, including the driver whose head was partly covered with blood.
The prosecutor for Bolivia's Tarija Department, Sandra Gutierrez, said earlier in October that Bolivian prosecutors were preparing an arrest warrant for Morales after his failure to appear for questioning in a case of human trafficking and the molestation of a minor.
Morales has repeatedly said that the case against him is politically motivated, as he plans to challenge incumbent Bolivian President Luis Arce in the 2025 presidential election.
