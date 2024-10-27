https://sputnikglobe.com/20241027/over-10-people-injured-after-truck-rams-into-bus-stop-in-tel-aviv-1120691814.html
More than 10 People Injured After Truck Rams Bus Stop in Tel Aviv
More than ten people have sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity in a road traffic incident in Tel Aviv, the Israeli Emergency Medical Service (MDA) said on Sunday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 10 people have sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity in a road traffic incident in Tel Aviv, the Israeli Emergency Medical Service (MDA) said on Sunday.
"MDA EMTs and Paramedics are treating and evacuating 10 injured people to Beilinson and Ichilov hospitals. Among the injured: 4 in serious condition, 2 in moderate condition, and 4 in mild condition. MDA teams are also treating multiple other casualties on-site. Updates to follow," the MDA said on X.
Earlier on Sunday, a truck had hit a bus stop on Aharon Yariv Boulevard in Ramat HaSharon, north of Tel Aviv.
According to the latest data from the Israeli media, the number of casualties has risen to 35.