Watch Russian 'Fire-Breathing Metal Dragon' Wipe Out Minefields and Ukrainian Positions
The UR-77 Meteorit is a tracked mine clearing vehicle that operates by firing a nearly 100-meter-long line charge that, upon extending through the target area, detonates and thus destroys or disables nearby mines and explosive ordnance.
The Ukrainian conflict, among other things, has highlighted the might of Russian military hardware such as a particular mine clearing vehicle.
The UR-77 Meteorit is a tracked mine clearing vehicle that operates by firing a nearly 100-meter-long line charge that, upon extending through the target area, detonates and thus destroys or disables nearby mines and explosive ordnance.
The vehicle is often referred by troops as “Zmey Gorynych,” a reference to a three-headed fire-breathing wyrm from Russian folk tales.
Mine clearing aside, the UR-77 has proven to be an effective offensive weapon as well, with its line charge sometimes being used to obliterate enemy strongpoints.