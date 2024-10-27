https://sputnikglobe.com/20241027/watch-russian-fire-breathing-metal-dragon-wipe-out-minefields-and-ukrainian-positions-1120692444.html

Watch Russian 'Fire-Breathing Metal Dragon' Wipe Out Minefields and Ukrainian Positions

The UR-77 Meteorit is a tracked mine clearing vehicle that operates by firing a nearly 100-meter-long line charge that, upon extending through the target area, detonates and thus destroys or disables nearby mines and explosive ordnance.

The UR-77 Meteorit is a tracked mine clearing vehicle that operates by firing a nearly 100-meter-long line charge that, upon extending through the target area, detonates and thus destroys or disables nearby mines and explosive ordnance.The vehicle is often referred by troops as “Zmey Gorynych,” a reference to a three-headed fire-breathing wyrm from Russian folk tales.Mine clearing aside, the UR-77 has proven to be an effective offensive weapon as well, with its line charge sometimes being used to obliterate enemy strongpoints.

