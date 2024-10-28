https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/lavrov-holds-talks-with-kuwaiti-counterpart-in-moscow--1120702026.html

Lavrov Holds Talks With Kuwaiti Counterpart in Moscow

Lavrov Holds Talks With Kuwaiti Counterpart in Moscow

Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Moscow where Russia’s foreign policy chief Sergey Lavrov holds talks with Kuwait’s top diplomat Abdullah Ali al-Yahya.

Sputnik brings you the live broadcast from Moscow where Russia’s foreign policy chief, Sergey Lavrov, is holding talks with Kuwait’s top diplomat, Abdullah Ali al-Yahya.Earlier, Kuwait saw almost a 300% growth of Russian exports in the third quarter of 2023. Russia has become one of the most active suppliers of Mideast nations while imports from Kuwait also grew. The Russian ambassador to the emirate also disclosed that the Kuwaiti government is mulling more active military cooperation with Moscow, including the purchase of Russian tanks.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

