International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/lavrov-holds-talks-with-kuwaiti-counterpart-in-moscow--1120702026.html
Lavrov Holds Talks With Kuwaiti Counterpart in Moscow
Lavrov Holds Talks With Kuwaiti Counterpart in Moscow
Sputnik International
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Moscow where Russia’s foreign policy chief Sergey Lavrov holds talks with Kuwait’s top diplomat Abdullah Ali al-Yahya.
2024-10-28T09:14+0000
2024-10-28T09:14+0000
world
sergey lavrov
kuwait
russia
un security council (unsc)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1c/1120702101_0:0:2483:1398_1920x0_80_0_0_a6b41df9414b8be19ff695b5dbbf5982.jpg
Sputnik brings you the live broadcast from Moscow where Russia’s foreign policy chief, Sergey Lavrov, is holding talks with Kuwait’s top diplomat, Abdullah Ali al-Yahya.Earlier, Kuwait saw almost a 300% growth of Russian exports in the third quarter of 2023. Russia has become one of the most active suppliers of Mideast nations while imports from Kuwait also grew. The Russian ambassador to the emirate also disclosed that the Kuwaiti government is mulling more active military cooperation with Moscow, including the purchase of Russian tanks.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
kuwait
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Lavrov negotiations
Sputnik International
Lavrov negotiations
2024-10-28T09:14+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1c/1120702101_0:0:2483:1862_1920x0_80_0_0_cbe5b09e9143d8edc06ba72e3dc786d9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
lavrov kuwait, lavrov al-yahya, lavrov kuwait foreign minister, lavrov middle east, lavrov mideast stance
lavrov kuwait, lavrov al-yahya, lavrov kuwait foreign minister, lavrov middle east, lavrov mideast stance

Lavrov Holds Talks With Kuwaiti Counterpart in Moscow

09:14 GMT 28.10.2024
© press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kuwait’s top diplomat Abdullah Ali al-Yahya
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kuwait’s top diplomat Abdullah Ali al-Yahya - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2024
© press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Earlier this year, the two diplomats met in New York on the sidelines of the open UN Security Council debates.
Sputnik brings you the live broadcast from Moscow where Russia’s foreign policy chief, Sergey Lavrov, is holding talks with Kuwait’s top diplomat, Abdullah Ali al-Yahya.
Earlier, Kuwait saw almost a 300% growth of Russian exports in the third quarter of 2023. Russia has become one of the most active suppliers of Mideast nations while imports from Kuwait also grew.
The Russian ambassador to the emirate also disclosed that the Kuwaiti government is mulling more active military cooperation with Moscow, including the purchase of Russian tanks.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала