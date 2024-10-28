https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/musk-vows-to-cut-us-budget-spending-by-2-trillion-if-trump-wins-1120698529.html

Musk Vows to Cut US Budget Spending by $2 Trillion If Trump Wins

Musk Vows to Cut US Budget Spending by $2 Trillion If Trump Wins

S entrepreneur Elon Musk has promised to cut US budget spending by at least $2 trillion if Republican candidate Donald Trump wins the presidential election in November.

Musk was one of headliners of Trump's campaign rally held at the Madison Square Garden arena in New York. Fellow billionaire entrepreneur Howard Lutnick, who delivered an energetic speech just before Musk, asked him how much the country's budget spending, which amounts to $6.5 trillion, could be cut. According to Bloomberg, Musk's critics point out that this position is contrary to the interests of the companies owned by the entrepreneur, since they receive billions of dollars in contracts from the US government, as well as government investment. Trump previously said that he was ready to offer Musk a position in the US government if he wins the election. According to Trump, Musk would like to participate in optimizing the work of the American government. The US presidential election will take place on November 5. The Democratic Party will be represented by Vice President Kamala Harris, and the Republican Party by former President Donald Trump.

