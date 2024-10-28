https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/russian-army-aviation-how-it-began-and-what-can-it-do-1120706808.html

Russian Army Aviation: How It Began and What Can It Do?

The Army Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces celebrates its 76th anniversary today.

Having come a long way from its humble beginnings as a helicopter squadron founded in 1948, the Russian Army Aviation today is a full-fledged military branch capable of performing a variety of tasks that range from providing direct fire support to ground troops, airlifting personnel, conducting reconnaissance and engaging in special operations. Military purposes aside, the Army Aviation can also be deployed to help deal with the aftermath of disasters, both natural and manmade.

