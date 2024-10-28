International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/russian-army-ranked-worlds-strongest-by-us-magazine-1120700647.html
Russian Army Ranked World’s Strongest by US Magazine
Russian Army Ranked World’s Strongest by US Magazine
Sputnik International
Last year, Global Firepower’s Military Strength Ranking put the Russian army on the second spot after the US military.
2024-10-28T05:40+0000
2024-10-28T05:40+0000
military
russia
us
china
israel
army
ranking
survey
military
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105702/51/1057025106_0:108:3259:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_263c3871e0585be7f1fbf69e652fc191.jpg
Russia has the strongest military in the world, a US News and World Report magazine ranking has shown.The US army has a second-place spot on the ranking, with the Israeli military coming on its heels.The top-ten list of the world’s strongest armies also includes China, South Korea, Iran, the UK, Ukraine, Germany, and Turkiye.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240417/russian-armys-robotization-advances-by-leaps-and-bounds-amid-ukraine-conflict-1117981229.html
russia
china
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105702/51/1057025106_263:0:2994:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d8be6f961add5e8b71cd53012b889655.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian army, a us news and world report magazine ranking, the world’s strongest armiesб global firepower’s military strength ranking
russian army, a us news and world report magazine ranking, the world’s strongest armiesб global firepower’s military strength ranking

Russian Army Ranked World’s Strongest by US Magazine

05:40 GMT 28.10.2024
© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf / Go to the mediabankServicemen of the Russian National Guard during the military parade marking the 72nd anniversary of Victory in the 1941-45 Great Patriotic War on Red Square, Moscow
Servicemen of the Russian National Guard during the military parade marking the 72nd anniversary of Victory in the 1941-45 Great Patriotic War on Red Square, Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2024
© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Last year, Global Firepower’s Military Strength Ranking put the Russian army on the second spot after the US military.
Russia has the strongest military in the world, a US News and World Report magazine ranking has shown.

"Various attributes and nations were presented in a survey of nearly 17,000 people from across the globe," conducted from March 22 to May 23, 2024, according to the news outlet.

Marker unmanned ground-based vehicles systems at an exhibition. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2024
Military
Russian Army's Robotization Advances by Leaps and Bounds Amid Ukraine Conflict
17 April, 17:02 GMT
The US army has a second-place spot on the ranking, with the Israeli military coming on its heels.
The top-ten list of the world’s strongest armies also includes China, South Korea, Iran, the UK, Ukraine, Germany, and Turkiye.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала