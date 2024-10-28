https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/russian-army-ranked-worlds-strongest-by-us-magazine-1120700647.html

Russian Army Ranked World’s Strongest by US Magazine

Last year, Global Firepower’s Military Strength Ranking put the Russian army on the second spot after the US military.

Russia has the strongest military in the world, a US News and World Report magazine ranking has shown.The US army has a second-place spot on the ranking, with the Israeli military coming on its heels.The top-ten list of the world’s strongest armies also includes China, South Korea, Iran, the UK, Ukraine, Germany, and Turkiye.

