Russia's Shoigu on Way to UAE to Hold Talks With Country's President

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu has headed to the UAE, where he is expected to meet with President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss international security and cooperation, the Russian Security Council said on Monday.

"On October 28 of this year, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergei Shoigu went to the United Arab Emirates on a working visit. During the two-day visit, meetings with the UAE's top leadership are planned in the capital city of Abu Dhabi," the council said in a statement. Shoigu is expected to be received by the UAE president to discuss international security, bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic and military-technical spheres. The agenda also includes issues of interaction between law enforcement agencies and special services of Russia and the UAE.

