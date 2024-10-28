https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/russias-shougi-on-way-to-uae-to-hold-talks-with-countrys-president-1120700496.html
Russia's Shoigu on Way to UAE to Hold Talks With Country's President
Russia's Shoigu on Way to UAE to Hold Talks With Country's President
Sputnik International
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu has headed to the UAE, where he is expected to meet with President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss international security and cooperation, the Russian Security Council said on Monday.
2024-10-28T05:20+0000
2024-10-28T05:20+0000
2024-10-28T05:20+0000
world
russia
uae
russian security council
united arab emirates
sergei shoigu
mohammed bin zayed al-nahayan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0d/1118413029_0:0:2938:1654_1920x0_80_0_0_769b033eb95f49c5ad207ef5801dbafd.jpg
"On October 28 of this year, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergei Shoigu went to the United Arab Emirates on a working visit. During the two-day visit, meetings with the UAE's top leadership are planned in the capital city of Abu Dhabi," the council said in a statement. Shoigu is expected to be received by the UAE president to discuss international security, bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic and military-technical spheres. The agenda also includes issues of interaction between law enforcement agencies and special services of Russia and the UAE.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241027/2024-brics-summit-showed-collapsing-western-hegemony--experts-1120694006.html
russia
uae
united arab emirates
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0d/1118413029_100:0:2831:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3dae744a4c8e91539d7bc7930dfb6f74.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia global south, russia uae ties, russia united arab emirates, russia global south arabic, united arab emirates shoigu, shoigu zayed
russia global south, russia uae ties, russia united arab emirates, russia global south arabic, united arab emirates shoigu, shoigu zayed
Russia's Shoigu on Way to UAE to Hold Talks With Country's President
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu has headed to the UAE, where he is expected to meet with President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss international security and cooperation, the Russian Security Council said on Monday.
"On October 28 of this year, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergei Shoigu went to the United Arab Emirates on a working visit. During the two-day visit, meetings with the UAE's top leadership are planned in the capital city of Abu Dhabi," the council said in a statement.
Shoigu is expected to be received by the UAE president to discuss international security, bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic and military-technical spheres. The agenda also includes issues of interaction between law enforcement agencies and special services of Russia and the UAE.