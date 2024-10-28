International
Sizing up the World's Strongest Militaries: Guess Who's Number One?
Sizing up the World's Strongest Militaries: Guess Who's Number One?
The Russian military has, perhaps unexpectedly to some, been ranked as the strongest in the world according to a rating published by U.S. News & World Report.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1c/1120703485_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ef75f894e2b65a7183f147e9c4c30ad6.jpg
The United States secured second place in the ranking, while for some reason Israel came in third, surpassing China, who took the fourth spot. Meanwhile, South Korea ranked fifth, Iran sixth, and the United Kingdom took seventh place. Ukraine, Germany, and Turkey followed in eighth, ninth, and tenth place, respectively. It's important to note that this ranking was based on survey results.
Sizing up the World's Strongest Militaries: Guess Who's Number One?

12:28 GMT 28.10.2024
The Russian military has, perhaps unexpectedly to some, been ranked as the strongest in the world according to a rating published by U.S. News & World Report.
The United States secured second place in the ranking, while for some reason Israel came in third, surpassing China, who took the fourth spot. Meanwhile, South Korea ranked fifth, Iran sixth, and the United Kingdom took seventh place. Ukraine, Germany, and Turkey followed in eighth, ninth, and tenth place, respectively. It's important to note that this ranking was based on survey results.
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabank

The D-30 howitzer crew of the Russian 88th Volunteer Brigade operates in the conflict zone in Ukraine.

The D-30 howitzer crew of the Russian 88th Volunteer Brigade operates in the conflict zone in Ukraine. - Sputnik International
1/10
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank

The D-30 howitzer crew of the Russian 88th Volunteer Brigade operates in the conflict zone in Ukraine.

© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon

US Army soldiers engage in a military drill in South Korea.

US Army soldiers engage in a military drill in South Korea. - Sputnik International
2/10
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon

US Army soldiers engage in a military drill in South Korea.

© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit

Israeli soldiers maneuver a tank along the border with the Gaza Strip.

Israeli soldiers maneuver a tank along the border with the Gaza Strip. - Sputnik International
3/10
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit

Israeli soldiers maneuver a tank along the border with the Gaza Strip.

© AP Photo / Kin Cheung

On June 30, 2018, Chinese soldiers stationed in Hong Kong showcased their skills at the Shek Kong barracks of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Garrison during an open day event. This celebration marked the upcoming 21st anniversary of the city's return to Chinese sovereignty from British rule.

On June 30, 2018, Chinese soldiers stationed in Hong Kong showcased their skills at the Shek Kong barracks of the People&#x27;s Liberation Army (PLA) Garrison during an open day event. This celebration marked the upcoming 21st anniversary of the city&#x27;s return to Chinese sovereignty from British rule. - Sputnik International
4/10
© AP Photo / Kin Cheung

On June 30, 2018, Chinese soldiers stationed in Hong Kong showcased their skills at the Shek Kong barracks of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Garrison during an open day event. This celebration marked the upcoming 21st anniversary of the city's return to Chinese sovereignty from British rule.

© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon

South Korean special forces soldiers are pictured here parachuting from aircraft during a media day event celebrating the 76th anniversary of Armed Forces Day, held at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam on September 25, 2024.

South Korean special forces soldiers are pictured here parachuting from aircraft during a media day event celebrating the 76th anniversary of Armed Forces Day, held at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam on September 25, 2024. - Sputnik International
5/10
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon

South Korean special forces soldiers are pictured here parachuting from aircraft during a media day event celebrating the 76th anniversary of Armed Forces Day, held at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam on September 25, 2024.

© AP Photo

Iranian soldiers take part in a joint naval exercise in the Indian Ocean.

Iranian soldiers take part in a joint naval exercise in the Indian Ocean. - Sputnik International
6/10
© AP Photo

Iranian soldiers take part in a joint naval exercise in the Indian Ocean.

© AP Photo

A British soldier is visible aboard a military helicopter during a NATO military exercise.

A British soldier is visible aboard a military helicopter during a NATO military exercise. - Sputnik International
7/10
© AP Photo

A British soldier is visible aboard a military helicopter during a NATO military exercise.

© AP Photo / Marko Ivkov

Kiev regime troops operate a 122mm artillery piece in the Ukrainian conflict zone.

Kiev regime troops operate a 122mm artillery piece in the Ukrainian conflict zone. - Sputnik International
8/10
© AP Photo / Marko Ivkov

Kiev regime troops operate a 122mm artillery piece in the Ukrainian conflict zone.

© AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis

German soldiers are seen here participating in an international military exercise in Lithuania.

German soldiers are seen here participating in an international military exercise in Lithuania. - Sputnik International
9/10
© AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis

German soldiers are seen here participating in an international military exercise in Lithuania.

© AP Photo / Emrah Gurel

Turkish soldiers are pictured here participating in a parade.

Turkish soldiers are pictured here participating in a parade. - Sputnik International
10/10
© AP Photo / Emrah Gurel

Turkish soldiers are pictured here participating in a parade.

