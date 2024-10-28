https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/sizing-up-the-worlds-strongest-militaries-guess-whos-number-one--1120703312.html

Sizing up the World's Strongest Militaries: Guess Who's Number One?

The Russian military has, perhaps unexpectedly to some, been ranked as the strongest in the world according to a rating published by U.S. News & World Report.

The United States secured second place in the ranking, while for some reason Israel came in third, surpassing China, who took the fourth spot. Meanwhile, South Korea ranked fifth, Iran sixth, and the United Kingdom took seventh place. Ukraine, Germany, and Turkey followed in eighth, ninth, and tenth place, respectively. It's important to note that this ranking was based on survey results.

