Sizing up the World's Strongest Militaries: Guess Who's Number One?

The United States secured second place in the ranking, while for some reason Israel came in third, surpassing China, who took the fourth spot. Meanwhile, South Korea ranked fifth, Iran sixth, and the United Kingdom took seventh place. Ukraine, Germany, and Turkey followed in eighth, ninth, and tenth place, respectively. It's important to note that this ranking was based on survey results.
The Russian military has, perhaps unexpectedly to some, been ranked as the strongest in the world according to a rating published by U.S. News & World Report.
On June 30, 2018, Chinese soldiers stationed in Hong Kong showcased their skills at the Shek Kong barracks of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Garrison during an open day event. This celebration marked the upcoming 21st anniversary of the city's return to Chinese sovereignty from British rule.
South Korean special forces soldiers are pictured here parachuting from aircraft during a media day event celebrating the 76th anniversary of Armed Forces Day, held at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam on September 25, 2024.
