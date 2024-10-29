https://sputnikglobe.com/20241029/duties-on-eu-imports-of-electric-cars-from-china-to-be-imposed-from-october-30---document-1120722560.html

Duties on EU Imports of Electric Cars From China to Be Imposed From October 30 - Document

Duties on EU Imports of Electric Cars From China to Be Imposed From October 30 - Document

Sputnik International

The European Union on Tuesday published a decision to impose additional duties of up to 35.3% on electric cars from China, which will come into effect on October 30

2024-10-29T21:13+0000

2024-10-29T21:13+0000

2024-10-29T23:17+0000

world

european union (eu)

european commission

china

electric car

electric vehicles

economy

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0c/1111090706_0:49:3072:1777_1920x0_80_0_0_026ef758c988834f0a1db8e5a8c5b28e.jpg

Earlier in the day, the European Commission finally approved additional import duties on Chinese electric vehicles of up to 35.3%, depending on the manufacturer, for the next five years."This Regulation shall enter into force on the day following that of its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union. This Regulation shall be binding in its entirety and directly applicable in all Member States," the document read.China's EV industry has gained a significant advantage globally. It adheres to market principles and emphasizes robust competition, a spokesperson for China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday.The EU's protectionist actions seriously violate World Trade Organization rules and disrupt normal international trade. Such measures not only obstruct trade and investment cooperation between China and Europe but also delay the EU's green transition and affect global efforts to combat climate change, the spokesperson noted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/eu-crackdown-on-chinese-electric-cars-may-hurt-european-consumers-and-automakers-1113373217.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eu duties on ev, eu car industry, chinese cars share, economic crisis in europe