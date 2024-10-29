International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241029/duties-on-eu-imports-of-electric-cars-from-china-to-be-imposed-from-october-30---document-1120722560.html
Duties on EU Imports of Electric Cars From China to Be Imposed From October 30 - Document
Duties on EU Imports of Electric Cars From China to Be Imposed From October 30 - Document
Sputnik International
The European Union on Tuesday published a decision to impose additional duties of up to 35.3% on electric cars from China, which will come into effect on October 30
Earlier in the day, the European Commission finally approved additional import duties on Chinese electric vehicles of up to 35.3%, depending on the manufacturer, for the next five years."This Regulation shall enter into force on the day following that of its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union. This Regulation shall be binding in its entirety and directly applicable in all Member States," the document read.China's EV industry has gained a significant advantage globally. It adheres to market principles and emphasizes robust competition, a spokesperson for China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday.The EU's protectionist actions seriously violate World Trade Organization rules and disrupt normal international trade. Such measures not only obstruct trade and investment cooperation between China and Europe but also delay the EU's green transition and affect global efforts to combat climate change, the spokesperson noted.
Duties on EU Imports of Electric Cars From China to Be Imposed From October 30 - Document

21:13 GMT 29.10.2024 (Updated: 23:17 GMT 29.10.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union on Tuesday published a decision to impose additional duties of up to 35.3% on electric cars from China, which will come into effect on October 30, according to the corresponding document.
Earlier in the day, the European Commission finally approved additional import duties on Chinese electric vehicles of up to 35.3%, depending on the manufacturer, for the next five years.
"This Regulation shall enter into force on the day following that of its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union. This Regulation shall be binding in its entirety and directly applicable in all Member States," the document read.
China's EV industry has gained a significant advantage globally. It adheres to market principles and emphasizes robust competition, a spokesperson for China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday.
The EU's protectionist actions seriously violate World Trade Organization rules and disrupt normal international trade. Such measures not only obstruct trade and investment cooperation between China and Europe but also delay the EU's green transition and affect global efforts to combat climate change, the spokesperson noted.
