Five Eyes Alliance Eyes Sharing Top-Secret Cloud Storage Tool for Data Exchange

Five Eyes Alliance Eyes Sharing Top-Secret Cloud Storage Tool for Data Exchange

Members of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance would like to create a shared top secret cloud environment someday to seamlessly exchange data, Breaking Defense reported on Tuesday, citing top Canadian intelligence official Brig. Gen. Eric Vandenberg.

"Not only would this cloud be a top secret cloud, but it would be classification agnostic as well, because the data is all tagged, because all of my users all have the correct digital identities, I can store all the data in the cloud," Vandenberg, Intelligence Enterprise director general at the Canadian Department of National Defense, was quoted as saying in the report. Vandenberg made the remarks at the Department of Defense Intelligence Information System conference in Omaha, Nebraska on Monday. Jack Maxton, chief information officer for defense intelligence at the UK’s Ministry of Defense, said he shared the wish for a shared cloud environment that would remove "unnecessary bureaucracy," according to the report. Austin Martin, the assistant director for Five Eyes IT integration at the US Defense Intelligence Agency, also expressed support for the idea, the report added.

