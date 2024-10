https://sputnikglobe.com/20241029/watch-russian-pacific-fleet-marines-wipe-out-ukrainian-forces-in-kursk-region-1120712696.html

Watch Russian Pacific Fleet Marines Wipe Out Ukrainian Forces in Kursk Region

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the Pacific Fleet Marines' armored group neutralized Ukrainian nationalists near the Kursk region.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing a Pacific Fleet Marines armored group neutralizing Ukrainian nationalists in the Kursk region."The enemy, unable to withstand the onslaught of our military, left its wounded and dead on the battlefield, as well as weapons, ammunition and equipment provided by NATO countries," the ministry said.The MoD stressed that the enemy is suffering losses every day and retreating from previously captured territory.Pacific Fleet naval brigade servicemen are continuing to successfully drive out the enemy from the Kursk region, destroying military equipment and personnel, the ministry noted.

