BRICS Summit in Russia’s Kazan to Help Stabilize International Situation - Beijing

The BRICS summit held in Russia’s Kazan will help further strengthen the countries of the Global South and stabilize the international situation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.
"The BRICS summit was held in Kazan under the chairmanship of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and was a complete success … this summit will not only help maintain the momentum of the development of the BRICS cooperation mechanism, but also strengthen the unity of the countries of the Global South so that they can play their important and constructive role in stabilizing the current international situation," Wang said at a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko. At the same time, the Chinese foreign minister added that Russia and China "should maintain strategic interaction at all levels and in all areas." BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association.
At the same time, the Chinese foreign minister added that Russia and China "should maintain strategic interaction at all levels and in all areas."
"Under the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese-Russian relations have maintained a healthy and stable development momentum, which not only meets the common interests of China and Russia and the peoples of the two countries, but is also our joint contribution to maintaining the stability of international relations, protecting international law and the UN Charter," Wang noted.
BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association.