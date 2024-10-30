https://sputnikglobe.com/20241030/detention-of-russian-journalists-violates-us-freedom-of-speech-commitments---moscow-1120724604.html
Detention of Russian Journalists Violates US Freedom of Speech Commitments - Moscow
Detention of Russian Journalists Violates US Freedom of Speech Commitments - Moscow
Sputnik International
The United States has flagrantly violated its obligations to ensure freedom of access to information and media pluralism by its actions against Russian journalists at the Washington airport, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
2024-10-30T07:18+0000
2024-10-30T07:18+0000
2024-10-30T07:18+0000
world
maria zakharova
washington
russia
moscow
russian embassy
russian foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/01/1097987754_0:0:3314:1864_1920x0_80_0_0_6fed9bb091cdee1f2c1966c274bd50ab.jpg
US authorities have not notified the Russian Embassy in Washington about the detention of Russian journalists who went to cover the presidential election in the United States, Maria Zakharova said. Zakharova specified that the detention of the Russian correspondents took place on the night of October 29.According to Zakharova, the Russian journalists were detained at the airport and interrogated.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/us-crackdown-on-sputnik-rt-meant-to-discourage-others-from-speaking-out-journo-1120177989.html
washington
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/01/1097987754_299:0:3028:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b2cc24715601857d22aaaf0e18cfe1e4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
violated its obligations to ensure freedom of access to information, russian foreign ministry, russian journalists
violated its obligations to ensure freedom of access to information, russian foreign ministry, russian journalists
Detention of Russian Journalists Violates US Freedom of Speech Commitments - Moscow
The United States has flagrantly violated its obligations to ensure freedom of access to information and media pluralism with its actions against Russian journalists at Washington, DC’s airport, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
US authorities have not notified the Russian Embassy in Washington about the detention of Russian journalists who went to cover the presidential election in the United States, Maria Zakharova said.
"They declared the goal of working as journalists to cover the elections. They went through all the procedures, got visas, permits, took the whole package of documents and went to the United States," the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said, commenting on the Russian journalists' detention.
Zakharova specified that the detention of the Russian correspondents took place on the night of October 29.
According to Zakharova, the Russian journalists
were detained at the airport and interrogated.