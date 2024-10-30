International
Detention of Russian Journalists Violates US Freedom of Speech Commitments - Moscow
Detention of Russian Journalists Violates US Freedom of Speech Commitments - Moscow
Sputnik International
The United States has flagrantly violated its obligations to ensure freedom of access to information and media pluralism by its actions against Russian journalists at the Washington airport, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
US authorities have not notified the Russian Embassy in Washington about the detention of Russian journalists who went to cover the presidential election in the United States, Maria Zakharova said. Zakharova specified that the detention of the Russian correspondents took place on the night of October 29.According to Zakharova, the Russian journalists were detained at the airport and interrogated.
Detention of Russian Journalists Violates US Freedom of Speech Commitments - Moscow

The United States has flagrantly violated its obligations to ensure freedom of access to information and media pluralism with its actions against Russian journalists at Washington, DC’s airport, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
US authorities have not notified the Russian Embassy in Washington about the detention of Russian journalists who went to cover the presidential election in the United States, Maria Zakharova said.

"They declared the goal of working as journalists to cover the elections. They went through all the procedures, got visas, permits, took the whole package of documents and went to the United States," the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said, commenting on the Russian journalists' detention.

Zakharova specified that the detention of the Russian correspondents took place on the night of October 29.
According to Zakharova, the Russian journalists were detained at the airport and interrogated.
