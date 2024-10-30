https://sputnikglobe.com/20241030/detention-of-russian-journalists-violates-us-freedom-of-speech-commitments---moscow-1120724604.html

Detention of Russian Journalists Violates US Freedom of Speech Commitments - Moscow

The United States has flagrantly violated its obligations to ensure freedom of access to information and media pluralism by its actions against Russian journalists at the Washington airport, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

US authorities have not notified the Russian Embassy in Washington about the detention of Russian journalists who went to cover the presidential election in the United States, Maria Zakharova said. Zakharova specified that the detention of the Russian correspondents took place on the night of October 29.According to Zakharova, the Russian journalists were detained at the airport and interrogated.

