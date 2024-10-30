International
Lavrov Takes Part in 8th World Congress of Compatriots Living Abroad
Lavrov Takes Part in 8th World Congress of Compatriots Living Abroad
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov grand opening of the 8th World Congress of Compatriots Living Abroad.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/17/1119468243_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_48f48ba3ab1404c71005fd424659bf84.jpg
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the opening ceremony of the 8th World Congress of Compatriots Living Abroad.The event, held under the motto "Together with Russia," will bring together some 400 leaders and activists from the Russian communities in 103 countries. It will also be attended by leaders of Russia’s Federal Assembly, central and regional government bodies, non-governmental organizations, representatives of traditional religions, journalists, and scientists.Two plenary sessions, titled "Preservation of Traditional Family Values" and "Preservation of Cultural, Historical and Spiritual Heritage," will be held on October 30.Follow Sputnik’s feed to learn more!*Translation is done by AI.
Lavrov Takes Part in 8th World Congress of Compatriots Living Abroad
Lavrov Takes Part in 8th World Congress of Compatriots Living Abroad
Lavrov Takes Part in 8th World Congress of Compatriots Living Abroad

07:32 GMT 30.10.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabank Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. File photo
 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
The 8th World Congress of Russian Compatriots Living Abroad is being held in Moscow on October 30-31.
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the opening ceremony of the 8th World Congress of Compatriots Living Abroad.
The event, held under the motto "Together with Russia," will bring together some 400 leaders and activists from the Russian communities in 103 countries. It will also be attended by leaders of Russia’s Federal Assembly, central and regional government bodies, non-governmental organizations, representatives of traditional religions, journalists, and scientists.
Two plenary sessions, titled "Preservation of Traditional Family Values" and "Preservation of Cultural, Historical and Spiritual Heritage," will be held on October 30.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to learn more!
© Ruptly
*Translation is done by AI.
