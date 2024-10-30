https://sputnikglobe.com/20241030/lavrov-takes-part-in-8th-world-congress-of-compatriots-living-abroad-1120724062.html

Lavrov Takes Part in 8th World Congress of Compatriots Living Abroad

Lavrov Takes Part in 8th World Congress of Compatriots Living Abroad

Sputnik International

Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov grand opening of the 8th World Congress of Compatriots Living Abroad.

2024-10-30T07:32+0000

2024-10-30T07:32+0000

2024-10-30T07:32+0000

russia

sergey lavrov

russia

moscow

world

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/17/1119468243_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_48f48ba3ab1404c71005fd424659bf84.jpg

Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the opening ceremony of the 8th World Congress of Compatriots Living Abroad.The event, held under the motto "Together with Russia," will bring together some 400 leaders and activists from the Russian communities in 103 countries. It will also be attended by leaders of Russia’s Federal Assembly, central and regional government bodies, non-governmental organizations, representatives of traditional religions, journalists, and scientists.Two plenary sessions, titled "Preservation of Traditional Family Values" and "Preservation of Cultural, Historical and Spiritual Heritage," will be held on October 30.Follow Sputnik’s feed to learn more!*Translation is done by AI.

russia

moscow

world

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lavrov Takes Part in 8th World Congress of Compatriots Living Abroad Sputnik International Lavrov Takes Part in 8th World Congress of Compatriots Living Abroad 2024-10-30T07:32+0000 true PT38M28S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

8th world congress of compatriots, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, compatriots living abroad