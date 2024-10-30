https://sputnikglobe.com/20241030/watch-russian-forces-liberate-city-of-selidovo-in-donetsk-region-1120723841.html
Watch Russian Forces Liberate City of Selidovo in Donetsk Region
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage from the liberated village of Selidovo in the Donetsk People's Republic, showing Russian forces destroying the enemy and taking dominant positions.
Russia's Defense Ministry has released footage from the liberated town of Selidovo in the Donetsk People's Republic, showing Russian forces destroying enemy troops and capturing dominant positions.The footage shows how assault units from Battlegroup Tsentr's 15th and 30th Motorized Rifle Brigades, operating in their respective areas of responsibility and supported by an armored group, quickly penetrate into forests and destroy the enemy in fortified positions. At the same time, attack drone crews strike enemy personnel and equipment, helping the assaulting troops advance.
On Tuesday, the Russian Armed Forces took control of the city of Selidovo in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
Russia's Defense Ministry has released footage from the liberated town of Selidovo in the Donetsk People's Republic, showing Russian forces destroying enemy troops and capturing dominant positions.
The footage shows how assault units from Battlegroup Tsentr's 15th and 30th Motorized Rifle Brigades, operating in their respective areas of responsibility and supported by an armored group, quickly penetrate into forests and destroy the enemy in fortified positions. At the same time, attack drone crews strike enemy personnel and equipment, helping the assaulting troops advance.