Kremlin on $20 Decillion Fine to Google: Such Figure Full of Symbolism
Kremlin on $20 Decillion Fine to Google: Such Figure Full of Symbolism
Sputnik International
The 2 undecillion rubles fine ($20 decillion) to Google is a figure that is full of symbolism and the best thing the company can do is fix the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"It is a specifically drafted up sum, in fact, I cannot even pronounce this number, but rather it is filled with symbolism. Actually, these requirements, they just demonstrate the essence of the claim of our channels to Google. Google should not limit the actions of our broadcasters on its platforms, and Google is doing this," Peskov told reporters, answering a question about the amount of claims of Russian channels to Google. This is an opportunity for Google management to pay attention to this and correct the situation, the spokesman said.Earlier this week, RBC reported that the total amount of claims of 17 Russian channels to Google due to the blocking of their YouTube accounts has already increased to 2 undecillion rubles, the court ordered the company to restore access, and until it does, the penalty is growing daily.
$20 decillion fine to google, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, fine to google
09:26 GMT 31.10.2024
In this Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, the logo of Google is displayed on a carpet at the entrance hall of Google France in Paris.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The 2 undecillion rubles fine ($20 decillion) to Google is a figure that is full of symbolism and the best thing the company can do is fix the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"It is a specifically drafted up sum, in fact, I cannot even pronounce this number, but rather it is filled with symbolism. Actually, these requirements, they just demonstrate the essence of the claim of our channels to Google. Google should not limit the actions of our broadcasters on its platforms, and Google is doing this," Peskov told reporters, answering a question about the amount of claims of Russian channels to Google.
This is an opportunity for Google management to pay attention to this and correct the situation, the spokesman said.
Earlier this week, RBC reported that the total amount of claims of 17 Russian channels to Google due to the blocking of their YouTube accounts has already increased to 2 undecillion rubles, the court ordered the company to restore access, and until it does, the penalty is growing daily.
