Russian Troops Destroy Ukrainian Military Airfields Infrastructure – MoD

Russian troops have destroyed the infrastructure of Ukrainian military airfields, ammunition depots, petroleum facilities, as well as concentrations of Ukrainian military personnel in 135 locations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Prestrategic aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian armed forces have defeated the infrastructure of [Ukrainian] military airfields, ammunition depots, petroleum facilities, as well as enemy manpower and military equipment accumulations in 135 locations," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry also said that air defense systems had shot down 11 US-manufactured HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, two France-made Hammer guided bombs and 95 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles. Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin has said that the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."

