Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Troops Destroy Ukrainian Military Airfields Infrastructure – MoD
Russian Troops Destroy Ukrainian Military Airfields Infrastructure – MoD
Russian troops have destroyed the infrastructure of Ukrainian military airfields, ammunition depots, petroleum facilities, as well as concentrations of Ukrainian military personnel in 135 locations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Prestrategic aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian armed forces have defeated the infrastructure of [Ukrainian] military airfields, ammunition depots, petroleum facilities, as well as enemy manpower and military equipment accumulations in 135 locations," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry also said that air defense systems had shot down 11 US-manufactured HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, two France-made Hammer guided bombs and 95 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles. Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin has said that the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian troops have destroyed the infrastructure of Ukrainian military airfields, ammunition depots, petroleum facilities, as well as concentrations of Ukrainian military personnel in 135 locations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Prestrategic aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian armed forces have defeated the infrastructure of [Ukrainian] military airfields, ammunition depots, petroleum facilities, as well as enemy manpower and military equipment accumulations in 135 locations," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry also said that air defense systems had shot down 11 US-manufactured HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, two France-made Hammer guided bombs and 95 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles.
Russian servicemen of the 20th Red Banner Guards Combined Arms Army fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple launch rocket system towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses Up to 810 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces - MoD
09:57 GMT
Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin has said that the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."
