https://sputnikglobe.com/20241101/idf-bulldozers-damaged-unrwas-office-in-west-bank---chief-1120743176.html

IDF Bulldozers Damaged UNRWA's Office in West Bank - Chief

IDF Bulldozers Damaged UNRWA's Office in West Bank - Chief

Sputnik International

United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on Friday that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) used bulldozers to seriously damage one of the organization's offices in the West Bank.

2024-11-01T04:37+0000

2024-11-01T04:37+0000

2024-11-01T04:37+0000

world

philippe lazzarini

palestinians

israel

west bank

israel defense forces (idf)

palestine

war crimes

genocide

ethnic cleansing

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/01/1120743302_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f4f2e862829d20a3781b5c6fc1f6d561.jpg

"Using bulldozers, Israeli Forces severely damaged today (Thursday) the UNRWA office in the Nur Shams Camp, north of the WestBank. The office can no longer be used. It was the hub to deliver basic services to more than 14,000 Palestine Refugees in the camp," Lazzarini said on X. He added that roads, as well as water and electricity networks, were also destroyed in the camp during the Israeli military operation. The Israeli parliament passed two bills on Monday banning UNRWA from operating within Israel and barring Israeli authorities from making contacts with the UN agency, the main provider of relief aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Lazzarini warned that the move effectively delegitimized the agency's efforts to provide assistance to Palestinian refugees.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/israel-stopping-all-aid-to-gaza-journalist-tells-sputnik-1118416062.html

israel

west bank

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

unrwa office, aid to gaza, demolishing unrwa, unrwa in gaza, genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes