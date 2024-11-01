https://sputnikglobe.com/20241101/idf-bulldozers-damaged-unrwas-office-in-west-bank---chief-1120743176.html
IDF Bulldozers Damaged UNRWA's Office in West Bank - Chief
IDF Bulldozers Damaged UNRWA's Office in West Bank - Chief
United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on Friday that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) used bulldozers to seriously damage one of the organization's offices in the West Bank.
"Using bulldozers, Israeli Forces severely damaged today (Thursday) the UNRWA office in the Nur Shams Camp, north of the WestBank. The office can no longer be used. It was the hub to deliver basic services to more than 14,000 Palestine Refugees in the camp," Lazzarini said on X. He added that roads, as well as water and electricity networks, were also destroyed in the camp during the Israeli military operation. The Israeli parliament passed two bills on Monday banning UNRWA from operating within Israel and barring Israeli authorities from making contacts with the UN agency, the main provider of relief aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Lazzarini warned that the move effectively delegitimized the agency's efforts to provide assistance to Palestinian refugees.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on Friday that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) used bulldozers to seriously damage one of the organization's offices in the West Bank.
"Using bulldozers, Israeli Forces severely damaged today (Thursday) the UNRWA office in the Nur Shams Camp, north of the WestBank. The office can no longer be used. It was the hub to deliver basic services to more than 14,000 Palestine Refugees in the camp," Lazzarini said on X.
He added that roads, as well as water and electricity networks, were also destroyed in the camp during the Israeli military operation.
The Israeli parliament passed two bills on Monday banning UNRWA from operating within Israel and barring Israeli authorities from making contacts with the UN agency, the main provider of relief aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip
. Lazzarini warned that the move effectively delegitimized the agency's efforts to provide assistance to Palestinian refugees.