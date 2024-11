https://sputnikglobe.com/20241101/lavrov-holds-talks-with-north-korean-foreign-minister-in-moscow-1120744503.html

Lavrov Holds Talks With North Korean Foreign Minister in Moscow

Lavrov Holds Talks With North Korean Foreign Minister in Moscow

Sputnik International

Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds talks with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui in Moscow.

2024-11-01T08:52+0000

2024-11-01T08:52+0000

2024-11-01T09:23+0000

world

moscow

choe son hui

sergey lavrov

north korea

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0e/1116157434_0:0:3153:1774_1920x0_80_0_0_da74a091e724c7986325a7c27f7da399.jpg

Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds talks with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son-hui in Moscow.Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Choe Son-hui was arriving in Moscow on an official visit for strategic consultations.The Russian Embassy in North Korea stated that the two countries planned to regularly hold in-depth consultations on issues of bilateral relations and international policy, in line with the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership signed in June.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

moscow

north korea

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lavrov holds talks with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui Sputnik International Lavrov holds talks with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui 2024-11-01T08:52+0000 true PT28M19S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, north korean foreign minister choe son hui, holds talks