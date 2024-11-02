https://sputnikglobe.com/20241102/imf-has-blacklist-of-countries-subjected-to-discrimination---ex-director-for-russia-1120751060.html
IMF Has Blacklist of Countries Subjected to Discrimination - Ex-Director for Russia
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has a blacklist of member countries that are discriminated against on the basis of geopolitical preferences, former IMF Executive Director for Russia Aleksei Mozhin told RIA Novosti, shortly before resigning.
"There is a blacklist of foundation members who are openly discriminated against based on geopolitical preferences. There are many countries on this list and it is constantly growing," Mozhin said in an interview. Countries such as Iran, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, Syria, Afghanistan and Myanmar are on the blacklist, Mozhin said, adding that recently African countries such as Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, which have broken away from Western influence and asserted their independence and sovereignty, have also been blacklisted along with Georgia as a "punishment for disobedience."The fund has become a financial appendage of NATO, an agent and instrument of Western foreign policy, Mozhin emphasized.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has a blacklist of member countries that are discriminated against on the basis of geopolitical preferences, former IMF Executive Director for Russia Aleksei Mozhin told RIA Novosti, shortly before resigning.
"There is a blacklist of foundation members who are openly discriminated against based on geopolitical preferences. There are many countries on this list and it is constantly growing," Mozhin said in an interview.
Countries such as Iran, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, Syria, Afghanistan and Myanmar are on the blacklist, Mozhin said, adding that recently African countries such as Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, which have broken away from Western influence and asserted their independence and sovereignty, have also been blacklisted along with Georgia as a "punishment for disobedience."
“There was a major earthquake in Syria that caused severe destruction. This was a situation where the fund was obligated to provide assistance... However, the IMF did not offer any help, which was due to the stance of the Board of Directors, where most of the votes are held by Western countries,” he explained.
The fund has become a financial appendage of NATO, an agent and instrument of Western foreign policy, Mozhin emphasized.