https://sputnikglobe.com/20241102/kiev-loses-over-250-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-day-russian-defense-ministry-1120755352.html
Kiev Loses Over 250 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry
Kiev Loses Over 250 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 250 soldiers in the western Russian region of Kursk over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry... 02.11.2024, Sputnik International
2024-11-02T19:00+0000
2024-11-02T19:00+0000
2024-11-02T19:00+0000
world
ukraine
russia
kursk
losses
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1a/1119913751_0:35:1587:928_1920x0_80_0_0_9effdc419cb9f4bf0e5073c1a490210d.jpg
"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost over 250 servicepeople, an armored vehicle, an artillery piece, a mortar and three vehicles. Seven soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces surrendered," the ministry said in a statement. In total, Ukraine has lost more than 29,100 servicepeople and 180 tanks during the Kursk offensive, the ministry added.
ukraine
russia
kursk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1a/1119913751_152:0:1435:962_1920x0_80_0_0_24980006fd5084e890d9bc94d955182a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine, russia, kursk, losses
ukraine, russia, kursk, losses
Kiev Loses Over 250 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 250 soldiers in the western Russian region of Kursk over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost over 250 servicepeople, an armored vehicle, an artillery piece, a mortar and three vehicles. Seven soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces surrendered," the ministry said in a statement.
In total, Ukraine has lost more than 29,100 servicepeople and 180 tanks during the Kursk offensive, the ministry added.