Kiev Loses Over 250 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry
Kiev Loses Over 250 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 250 soldiers in the western Russian region of Kursk over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry... 02.11.2024, Sputnik International
Kiev Loses Over 250 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

19:00 GMT 02.11.2024
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankUkrainian Armed Forces MRAP destroyed by Russian Black Sea Fleet Naval Infantry in Kursk region.
Ukrainian Armed Forces MRAP destroyed by Russian Black Sea Fleet Naval Infantry in Kursk region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2024
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 250 soldiers in the western Russian region of Kursk over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost over 250 servicepeople, an armored vehicle, an artillery piece, a mortar and three vehicles. Seven soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces surrendered," the ministry said in a statement.
In total, Ukraine has lost more than 29,100 servicepeople and 180 tanks during the Kursk offensive, the ministry added.
