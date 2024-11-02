https://sputnikglobe.com/20241102/kiev-loses-over-250-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-day-russian-defense-ministry-1120755352.html

Kiev Loses Over 250 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 250 soldiers in the western Russian region of Kursk over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry

"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost over 250 servicepeople, an armored vehicle, an artillery piece, a mortar and three vehicles. Seven soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces surrendered," the ministry said in a statement. In total, Ukraine has lost more than 29,100 servicepeople and 180 tanks during the Kursk offensive, the ministry added.

