Russia Expresses Condolences to Spanish People Over Deadly Floods in Valencia
The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed condolences on Saturday to the Spanish people following deadly flash flooding that hit the Spanish autonomous community of Valencia this week.
"In connection with the natural disaster that claimed numerous lives in Spain, we express our sincere condolences and deep sympathy to the relatives of those killed and injured, as well as to the entire people of Spain," the ministry said in a statement. King Charles III of the United Kingdom sent his condolences to King Felipe VI and the people of Spain, in a message posted online by the royal family. The British monarch said he and his wife, Camilla, were "utterly heartbroken" to learn of the destruction caused by what has been described as some of the worst flood-related disaster in Europe's modern history.
15:03 GMT 02.11.2024 (Updated: 19:04 GMT 02.11.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed condolences on Saturday to the Spanish people following deadly flash flooding that hit the Spanish autonomous community of Valencia this week.
"In connection with the natural disaster that claimed numerous lives in Spain, we express our sincere condolences and deep sympathy to the relatives of those killed and injured, as well as to the entire people of Spain," the ministry said in a statement.
King Charles III of the United Kingdom sent his condolences to King Felipe VI and the people of Spain, in a message posted online by the royal family. The British monarch said he and his wife, Camilla, were "utterly heartbroken" to learn of the destruction caused by what has been described as some of the worst flood-related disaster in Europe's modern history.
"We extend our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to you and to the people of Spain for the tragic loss of so many lives. Our special thoughts, prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with all those who have lost loved ones and livelihoods this terrible week," the statement read.
Death Toll From Heavy Rains, Flooding in Spain Rises to 207
The death toll from heavy rains and flooding in Spain has risen to 207 people and will continue to increase, Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said on Saturday.
"According to the latest data that I have, the number of victims is 207," the minister told Spanish broadcaster Cadena SER, adding that "the death toll will increase" based on the experts' assessment.
At the same time, about 500 people could have died in Spain as a result of flooding, the Espanol newspaper reported on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
There are still many places where the emergency services have not yet conducted searches, such as flooded car parks, the newspaper reported.
"We do not know the exact number of missing people. We cannot imagine the scale of what we are working with," one of the firefighters working in Valencia was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
On Friday, the death toll in Valencia rose to 202, the regional authorities said. Madrid deployed an additional 250 military personnel to assist those affected by the flooding, thus raising the number of soldiers helping in wreckage removal to 2,000, the Spanish Defense Ministry said.
The Pais newspaper reported on Saturday that the Spanish armed forces would deploy another 1,000 military personnel to Valencia. A total of 3,000 soldiers will be deployed to the crisis zone to help the population, clear the rubble, distribute humanitarian aid, and pump water from flooded areas.