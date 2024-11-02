https://sputnikglobe.com/20241102/trump-or-harris-who-do-russians-prefer-1120753941.html

Trump or Harris: Who Do Russians Prefer?

With the US presidential election only a few days away, Sputnik interviewed a handful of randomly-selected Russian taxi drivers to determine who they would prefer to see as the next US president: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris?

While some of the taxi drivers favored Trump, noting that he did not start any wars during his 2016-2020 presidency, others appeared skeptical about the promises the Republican candidate has made so far.Check out this video and see what the Russian vox populi has to say about the US presidential election.

