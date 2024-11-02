https://sputnikglobe.com/20241102/ukraine-sabotaging-pow-exchange-with-russia-for-political-reasons---moscow-1120754845.html

Ukraine Sabotaging POW Exchange With Russia for Political Reasons - Moscow

Ukraine Sabotaging POW Exchange With Russia for Political Reasons - Moscow

Sputnik International

Ukraine is sabotaging the exchange of prisoners of war with Russia by making a "political performance" out of it, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

2024-11-02T18:48+0000

2024-11-02T18:48+0000

2024-11-02T18:48+0000

world

russia

ukraine

prisoner swap

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/07/1116044634_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0717a2a235b1a551ca007d8e0672381f.jpg

"This [prisoner exchange] is a political process for the Kiev regime. Moreover, they consider it as a tool to promote their interests in the media," Zakharova told an online briefing. Moscow, however, has always stressed the humanitarian nature of this process and never tried to draw any political benefits from it, the spokeswoman added. The spokeswoman accused Kiev of maintaining a semblance of international efforts aimed at bringing Ukrainian prisoners of war back home in order to put pressure on Russia. Zakharova rejected as "blatant lies" claims made by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha who accused Moscow of denying international humanitarian organizations and doctors access to Ukrainian prisoners. The spokeswoman added that Moscow was not aware of any third countries offering to "take patronage" over Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia. "We have read about that in Sybiha's social media, that is all," she said. Sybiha wrote on X on Friday that a certain country was ready to "become a protecting power under the Geneva Conventions" and assist "thousands of Ukrainian POWs, civilian hostages, and forcibly deported children" allegedly held in Russia. He did not specify what country that would be.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine russia prisoner exchange, russia special operation in ukraine, ukrainian conflict