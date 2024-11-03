https://sputnikglobe.com/20241103/hungarys-orban-says-brics-outperforming-western-economies-1120763793.html

Hungary's Orban Says BRICS Outperforming Western Economies

Hungary's Orban Says BRICS Outperforming Western Economies

Sputnik International

The BRICS group of emerging-market powers has already outperformed the West in the global market, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sunday, adding that the BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan highlighted the bloc's economic potential.

2024-11-03T13:44+0000

2024-11-03T13:44+0000

2024-11-03T13:44+0000

world

2024 brics summit in russia's kazan

brics

hungary

viktor orban

russia

european union (eu)

vladimir putin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119422796_0:0:3095:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_cd8e9c64dea802ac8887b5ef58eb6db8.jpg

Kazan hosted the BRICS summit from October 22-24.BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association. In addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, according to the website of the Russian 2024 BRICS Chairmanship. Saudi Arabia has not reportedly formalized its participation but has been taking part in BRICS meetings.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/pepe-escobar-brics-make-history---can-they-keep-the-momentum-1120707386.html

hungary

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brics summit, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, 16th brics summit held in the russian city of kazan, orban brics, orban global south, brics global south