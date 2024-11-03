https://sputnikglobe.com/20241103/hungarys-orban-says-brics-outperforming-western-economies-1120763793.html
Hungary's Orban Says BRICS Outperforming Western Economies
Hungary's Orban Says BRICS Outperforming Western Economies
Sputnik International
The BRICS group of emerging-market powers has already outperformed the West in the global market, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sunday, adding that the BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan highlighted the bloc's economic potential.
2024-11-03T13:44+0000
2024-11-03T13:44+0000
2024-11-03T13:44+0000
world
2024 brics summit in russia's kazan
brics
hungary
viktor orban
russia
european union (eu)
vladimir putin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119422796_0:0:3095:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_cd8e9c64dea802ac8887b5ef58eb6db8.jpg
Kazan hosted the BRICS summit from October 22-24.BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association. In addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, according to the website of the Russian 2024 BRICS Chairmanship. Saudi Arabia has not reportedly formalized its participation but has been taking part in BRICS meetings.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/pepe-escobar-brics-make-history---can-they-keep-the-momentum-1120707386.html
hungary
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119422796_189:0:2918:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_50ae08cecabcb40f95235c93ec6e6985.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
brics summit, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, 16th brics summit held in the russian city of kazan, orban brics, orban global south, brics global south
brics summit, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, 16th brics summit held in the russian city of kazan, orban brics, orban global south, brics global south
Hungary's Orban Says BRICS Outperforming Western Economies
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The BRICS group of emerging-market powers has already outperformed the West in the global market, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sunday, adding that the BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan highlighted the bloc's economic potential.
Kazan hosted the BRICS summit from October 22-24.
"The Eastern world summit was held in Kazan a week ago ...They have already expanded, there are more than 10 countries, and all of them met in Kazan. This is the economy of the Eastern world. Twenty years ago, this would not have been big news, but now these countries are worth more, according to economic indicators, than the Western economy," Orban told Hungarian broadcaster.
BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association. In addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, according to the website of the Russian 2024 BRICS Chairmanship
. Saudi Arabia has not reportedly formalized its participation but has been taking part in BRICS meetings.