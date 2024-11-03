https://sputnikglobe.com/20241103/no-one-is-safe-from-dollar-arbitrariness-brics-pushes-alternative-payment-systems--lavrov-1120759209.html

‘No One Is Safe From Dollar Arbitrariness’: BRICS Pushes Alternative Payment Systems – Lavrov

Sputnik International

BRICS countries have already drafted preliminary recommendations for alternative payment mechanisms that allow for developing safe and reliable systems, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

"This was on the agenda of both our summit in Kazan and the meetings of our finance ministers and central bank heads that had taken place throughout the year. Recommendations have been drafted. They are not yet final, but they already make it possible to start creating reliable, sustainable, long-term systems. I am confident that Brazil, as the next chair [of BRICS], will continue this work," Lavrov said in an interview with the international network TV BRICS.BRICS has set itself a task to create payment platforms that will be immune from risks connected with the US dollar, the top Russian diplomat added. The issue of full membership of countries interested in joining BRICS will be considered in 2025, the minister clarified.Key takeaways from Sergey Lavrov’s interview on the BRICS summit in Kazan:Lavrov also emphasized that the need to end the bloodshed in the Gaza Strip as soon as possible was enshrined in the Kazan Declaration of the BRICS summit. BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association. In addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, according to the website of the Russian 2024 BRICS Chairmanship. Saudi Arabia has not reportedly formalized its participation but has been taking part in BRICS meetings. The latest BRICS summit took place in Russia's Kazan from October 22-24. At least 13 nations were granted the status of partner countries to the bloc during the event, a spokesman for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said.

