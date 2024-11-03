International
Pakistan Imposes New Tax on Transit Goods for Afghanistan - Reports
Pakistan Imposes New Tax on Transit Goods for Afghanistan - Reports
Pakistan has imposed an extra 2% tariff on transit goods bound for Afghanistan, making the transit drop by nearly 75%, Tolo News broadcaster reported, citing Afghan traders.
Khan Jan Alokozay, a board member of the Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, was reported to say that Pakistan's move to impose additional duties on all transit goods coming from around the world was unprecedented and warned that trade could decline further. Some Afghan traders see Pakistani tariffs as a violation of international trade rules, Alokozay said. He urged Afghanistan to negotiate a solution with Pakistani authorities. Abdul Ghafoor Naseri, head of the Kabul Fruit and Vegetable Union, told Tolo News that Pakistan charged Afghanistan $519 per shipment. Trader Ramazan Mansouri called the tariffs a severe blow to Afghan traders and farmers. Pakistan reportedly detained more than 4,000 containers carrying Afghanistan-bound transit goods at the Karachi port last year, causing Afghan traders millions of dollars in losses.
12:57 GMT 03.11.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pakistan has imposed an extra 2% tariff on transit goods bound for Afghanistan, making the transit drop by nearly 75%, Tolo News broadcaster reported, citing Afghan traders.
Khan Jan Alokozay, a board member of the Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, was reported to say that Pakistan's move to impose additional duties on all transit goods coming from around the world was unprecedented and warned that trade could decline further.
Some Afghan traders see Pakistani tariffs as a violation of international trade rules, Alokozay said. He urged Afghanistan to negotiate a solution with Pakistani authorities.
Abdul Ghafoor Naseri, head of the Kabul Fruit and Vegetable Union, told Tolo News that Pakistan charged Afghanistan $519 per shipment. Trader Ramazan Mansouri called the tariffs a severe blow to Afghan traders and farmers.
Pakistan reportedly detained more than 4,000 containers carrying Afghanistan-bound transit goods at the Karachi port last year, causing Afghan traders millions of dollars in losses.
