Australia Refuses to Purchase Lockheed Martin Satellite Communications Systems

Australia has refused to purchase satellite communications systems from a local unit of US company Lockheed Martin due to the mismatch with the country's strategic priorities, the Australian Department of Defence said on Monday.

Instead of a single orbit solution, the Australian defense department should prioritize a multi-orbit capability increasing resilience for the Australian Defence Force, the department said in a statement.The satellite communications systems that Australia planned to procure from the US defense company "would not meet strategic priorities," the statement read.

