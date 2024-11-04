https://sputnikglobe.com/20241104/australia-refuses-to-purchase-lockheed-martin-satellite-communications-systems--1120769648.html
Australia Refuses to Purchase Lockheed Martin Satellite Communications Systems
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australia has refused to purchase satellite communications systems from a local unit of US company Lockheed Martin due to the mismatch with the country's strategic priorities, the Australian Department of Defence said on Monday.
Instead of a single orbit solution, the Australian defense department should prioritize a multi-orbit capability increasing resilience for the Australian Defence Force, the department said in a statement.
"Defence has decided to cease its current procurement activity with Lockheed Martin Australia for a single orbit GEO-based satellite communications system," the statement added.
The satellite communications systems that Australia planned to procure from the US defense company "would not meet strategic priorities," the statement read.