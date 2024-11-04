International
China, India Successfully Implementing Border Area Resolutions
China, India Successfully Implementing Border Area Resolutions
The Chinese and Indian military are efficiently implementing the resolutions on the disengagement of troops in the region of Ladakh along the unofficial border between the two countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.
"The Chinese and Indian troops are implementing the resolutions that the two sides reached on issues concerning the border area, which is going smoothly at the moment," Mao told a briefing when asked about the disengagement process in the Eastern Ladakh. In late October, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that India and China had agreed on a patrol framework along the demarcation line known as the Line of Actual Control in the border area of Ladakh. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar also said that the two countries had completed the disengagement of troops in the region. India and China have been embroiled in several disputes over land stretching along their 2,200-mile border, most notably over the Himalayan territory of Ladakh, which is also claimed in part by Pakistan. India and China fought a war over the region in 1962, followed by a deadly flare-up in 2020. In 2021, the two countries negotiated a gradual and bilateral pullback of troops from the Line of Actual Control.
China, India Successfully Implementing Border Area Resolutions

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese and Indian military are efficiently implementing the resolutions on the disengagement of troops in the region of Ladakh along the unofficial border between the two countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.
"The Chinese and Indian troops are implementing the resolutions that the two sides reached on issues concerning the border area, which is going smoothly at the moment," Mao told a briefing when asked about the disengagement process in the Eastern Ladakh.
In late October, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that India and China had agreed on a patrol framework along the demarcation line known as the Line of Actual Control in the border area of Ladakh. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar also said that the two countries had completed the disengagement of troops in the region.
India and China have been embroiled in several disputes over land stretching along their 2,200-mile border, most notably over the Himalayan territory of Ladakh, which is also claimed in part by Pakistan. India and China fought a war over the region in 1962, followed by a deadly flare-up in 2020.
In 2021, the two countries negotiated a gradual and bilateral pullback of troops from the Line of Actual Control.
