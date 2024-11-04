https://sputnikglobe.com/20241104/lavrov-speaks-at-inventing-the-future-symposium--1120766273.html

Lavrov Speaks at ‘Inventing the Future’ Symposium

Sergey Lavrov earlier said in an interview that the multipolar world order “is now epitomised by a number of regional integration processes in Eurasia, Africa, and Latin America” and urged collective West to think about its place in the new situation.

Sputnik broadcasts live from Moscow, where Russia’s foreign policy chief, Sergey Lavrov, is delivering a speech at the “Inventing the Future " symposium. While the event is mostly dedicated to new technologies, there will be sections where political and geopolitical trends will be discussed, including the emergence of a multipolar world.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

