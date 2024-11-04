International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241104/lavrov-speaks-at-inventing-the-future-symposium--1120766273.html
Lavrov Speaks at ‘Inventing the Future’ Symposium
Lavrov Speaks at ‘Inventing the Future’ Symposium
Sputnik International
Sergey Lavrov earlier said in an interview that the multipolar world order “is now epitomised by a number of regional integration processes in Eurasia, Africa, and Latin America” and urged collective West to think about its place in the new situation.
2024-11-04T07:14+0000
2024-11-04T07:14+0000
world
sergey lavrov
multipolar world
eurasia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/02/1120756223_0:0:2598:1461_1920x0_80_0_0_16f7d7fbe92863b714f3d4e4d7c3ed63.jpg
Sputnik broadcasts live from Moscow, where Russia’s foreign policy chief, Sergey Lavrov, is delivering a speech at the “Inventing the Future " symposium. While the event is mostly dedicated to new technologies, there will be sections where political and geopolitical trends will be discussed, including the emergence of a multipolar world.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
eurasia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Lavrov
Sputnik International
Lavrov
2024-11-04T07:14+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/02/1120756223_147:0:2475:1746_1920x0_80_0_0_b4f120fe7a723ba8dc639bb1544b184e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
lavrov global south, lavrov speech, lavrov inventing the future, lavrov multipolar world order
lavrov global south, lavrov speech, lavrov inventing the future, lavrov multipolar world order

Lavrov Speaks at ‘Inventing the Future’ Symposium

07:14 GMT 04.11.2024
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers a speech at the 2nd High-Level International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk, Belarus
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers a speech at the 2nd High-Level International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk, Belarus - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2024
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Sergey Lavrov said in an earlier interview that the multipolar world order “is now epitomized by a number of regional integration processes in Eurasia, Africa, and Latin America” and urged the collective West to think about its place in the new situation.
Sputnik broadcasts live from Moscow, where Russia’s foreign policy chief, Sergey Lavrov, is delivering a speech at the “Inventing the Future " symposium. While the event is mostly dedicated to new technologies, there will be sections where political and geopolitical trends will be discussed, including the emergence of a multipolar world.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала