Military Sites, Areas Near Nuclear Facilities: Where Iran's 'More Powerful Warheads' May Hit Israel

Iran’s retaliation for the October 26 Israeli attack may involve more advanced warheads and missiles, “which would mark a shift from the conventional missile technology previously deployed,” says Dr. Imad Salamey, associate professor of political science and international affairs at the Lebanese American University.

“These advanced warheads might be equipped with enhanced targeting systems, increased payloads, or faster speeds, enabling them to evade Israeli missile defenses more effectively,” Dr. Salamey explains.According to him, a “more aggressive and complex” reprisal from Iran “would likely involve targeting highly strategic sites within Israel, including major military bases and, potentially, areas near Israel’s nuclear facilities in Dimona.”“This kind of operation would aim to inflict considerable damage on Israel’s core defense infrastructure, not only escalating the conflict but also amplifying its psychological and strategic impact,” Dr. Salamey elaborates.He also notes that the deployment of US B-52 bombers and F-15 fighter jets to the Middle East indicates that Washington is “preparing for a high-stakes confrontation” with Iran.

