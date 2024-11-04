International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241104/us-receives-trillions-from-foreign-investors-despite-minimal-returns---russian-official-1120772872.html
US Receives Trillions From Foreign Investors Despite Minimal Returns - Russian Official
US Receives Trillions From Foreign Investors Despite Minimal Returns - Russian Official
Sputnik International
The United States has received trillions from foreign investors investing in its instruments that generate very low returns, Russian presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin said on Monday.
2024-11-04T18:33+0000
2024-11-04T18:33+0000
economy
russia
maxim oreshkin
dollar
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/08/1115487429_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c34925f37c2a846c5cc2a6ee6f1fc419.jpg
"By examining US statistics, such as a document called the international investment position, you can find the following figures there: the volume of [international] investments in cash dollars, in deposits in US banks and in US government bonds, that is, instruments with zero or near-zero income, currently amounts to $12.6 trillion," Oreshkin said at the Inventing the Future international symposium. This sum amounts to the goods and services the US has been consuming, paying for it with its long-term liabilities that do not generate revenue for the rest of the world, he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240617/us-treasury-secretary-says-seizing-profits-from-russian-assets-not-theft-1118991463.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/08/1115487429_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_76143a311fc3160e358e04da2920e759.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, us economy, us low-yield assets, us get trillions of dollars for free
us, us economy, us low-yield assets, us get trillions of dollars for free

US Receives Trillions From Foreign Investors Despite Minimal Returns - Russian Official

18:33 GMT 04.11.2024
© Sputnik / Mihail KutusovUS dollars
US dollars - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2024
© Sputnik / Mihail Kutusov
Subscribe
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The United States has received trillions from foreign investors investing in its instruments that generate very low returns, Russian presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin said on Monday.
"By examining US statistics, such as a document called the international investment position, you can find the following figures there: the volume of [international] investments in cash dollars, in deposits in US banks and in US government bonds, that is, instruments with zero or near-zero income, currently amounts to $12.6 trillion," Oreshkin said at the Inventing the Future international symposium.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2024
World
US Treasury Secretary Claims Seizing Profits From Russian Assets Not ‘Theft’
17 June, 02:29 GMT
This sum amounts to the goods and services the US has been consuming, paying for it with its long-term liabilities that do not generate revenue for the rest of the world, he added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала