US Receives Trillions From Foreign Investors Despite Minimal Returns - Russian Official

economy
russia
maxim oreshkin
dollar
us
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The United States has received trillions from foreign investors investing in its instruments that generate very low returns, Russian presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin said on Monday.
"By examining US statistics, such as a document called the international investment position, you can find the following figures there: the volume of [international] investments in cash dollars, in deposits in US banks and in US government bonds, that is, instruments with zero or near-zero income, currently amounts to $12.6 trillion," Oreshkin said at the Inventing the Future international symposium.
This sum amounts to the goods and services the US has been consuming, paying for it with its long-term liabilities that do not generate revenue for the rest of the world, he added.