Washington Braces for Potential Unrest With New Fences Encircling White House and Harris Residence
Sputnik International
Protective structures have been installed around the White House, Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence, and several other institutions, while business owners have started boarding up windows and doors amid potential unrest related to the US presidential election, the Washington Post reports.
"Rings of new security fencing enveloped the White House, US Capitol and Vice President Kamala Harris's residence on Sunday as federal and District authorities brace for potential unrest in Washington following Tuesday's presidential election," the publication writes.It is noted that the Secret Service erected new high metal barriers around the White House complex, the Department of the Treasury, and adjoining parts of Lafayette Square, as well as outside the Naval Observatory and Harris's residence.In addition to Washington, physical security measures have been reinforced in Florida, outside the conference center in West Palm Beach, where presidential candidate Donald Trump is set to hold an election night party.The publication reports that business owners near the White House are also enhancing security: entrepreneurs are increasing private security, boarding up street-level windows and entrances, and installing fencing in anticipation of unrest.
News
"Rings of new security fencing enveloped the White House, US Capitol and Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence on Sunday as federal and District authorities brace for potential unrest in Washington following Tuesday’s presidential election," the publication writes.
It is noted that the Secret Service
erected new high metal barriers around the White House complex, the Department of the Treasury, and adjoining parts of Lafayette Square, as well as outside the Naval Observatory and Harris’s residence.
In addition to Washington, physical security measures have been reinforced in Florida, outside the conference center in West Palm Beach, where presidential candidate Donald Trump is set to hold an election night party.
The publication reports that business owners near the White House are also enhancing security: entrepreneurs are increasing private security, boarding up street-level windows and entrances, and installing fencing in anticipation of unrest.