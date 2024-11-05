International
Almost 45% of Americans Dissatisfied With How Things Going in US - Exit Poll
Almost 45% of Americans Dissatisfied With How Things Going in US - Exit Poll
Sputnik International
Some 43% of Americans are dissatisfied and 29% are angry with how things are going in the United States, according to a CNN exit poll published on Tuesday on the day of the presidential election.
Only 7% of respondents said they feel enthusiastic about the situation in the country and 19% are satisfied with it, the poll showed. When asked if they approve of incumbent US President Joe Biden's work, 58% said they don’t, and 41% said they like his performance, according to the poll.
Almost 45% of Americans Dissatisfied With How Things Going in US - Exit Poll

22:30 GMT 05.11.2024
© AP Photo / Jon Elswick
© AP Photo / Jon Elswick
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Some 43% of Americans are dissatisfied and 29% are angry with how things are going in the United States, according to a CNN exit poll published on Tuesday on the day of the presidential election.
Only 7% of respondents said they feel enthusiastic about the situation in the country and 19% are satisfied with it, the poll showed.
When asked if they approve of incumbent US President Joe Biden's work, 58% said they don't, and 41% said they like his performance, according to the poll.
