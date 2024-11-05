https://sputnikglobe.com/20241105/almost-45-of-americans-dissatisfied-with-how-things-going-in-us---exit-poll-1120788059.html
Almost 45% of Americans Dissatisfied With How Things Going in US - Exit Poll
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Some 43% of Americans are dissatisfied and 29% are angry with how things are going in the United States, according to a CNN exit poll published on Tuesday on the day of the presidential election.
Only 7% of respondents said they feel enthusiastic about the situation in the country and 19% are satisfied with it, the poll showed.
When asked if they approve of incumbent US President Joe Biden's work
, 58% said they don’t, and 41% said they like his performance, according to the poll.