Almost 45% of Americans Dissatisfied With How Things Going in US - Exit Poll

Some 43% of Americans are dissatisfied and 29% are angry with how things are going in the United States, according to a CNN exit poll published on Tuesday on the day of the presidential election.

Only 7% of respondents said they feel enthusiastic about the situation in the country and 19% are satisfied with it, the poll showed. When asked if they approve of incumbent US President Joe Biden's work, 58% said they don’t, and 41% said they like his performance, according to the poll.

