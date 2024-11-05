International
Donkey vs Elephant: Which US Party Won More Presidential Elections Over Last 100 Years?
Donkey vs Elephant: Which US Party Won More Presidential Elections Over Last 100 Years?
As the 2024 US presidential race approaches its culmination, people on both sides of the Atlantic are left wondering: who will win? 05.11.2024, Sputnik International
Opinion polls leave no definitive answer to this question, with both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris showing equal odds to become the next resident of the Oval Office.With this in mind, Sputnik decided to take a look into the past and compare the outcomes of the US presidential elections that took place during the past 100 years to see which of the dominant political parties – Democratic or Republican – emerged triumphant more often.Check out our infographic to know more.
Donkey vs Elephant: Which US Party Won More Presidential Elections Over Last 100 Years?

14:00 GMT 05.11.2024 (Updated: 14:44 GMT 05.11.2024)
As the 2024 US presidential race approaches its culmination, people on both sides of the Atlantic are left wondering: who will win?
Opinion polls leave no definitive answer to this question, with both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris showing equal odds to become the next resident of the Oval Office.
With this in mind, Sputnik decided to take a look into the past and compare the outcomes of the US presidential elections that took place during the past 100 years to see which of the dominant political parties – Democratic or Republican – emerged triumphant more often.
Check out our infographic to know more.
