Libertarians, Socialists, Prohibitionists and Pirates: What are Americans’ Other Choices in 2024?
© Sputnik / Logos taken from party websites and Wikipedia.Logos associated with non-big-two US political parties - including the Libertarian Party, the Green Party, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the Constitution Party, the American Solidarity Party, the Prohibition Party, the Approval Voting Party and the United States Pirate Party.
© Sputnik / Logos taken from party websites and Wikipedia.
Subscribe
The United States has been an effective political duopoly in the pocket of big banks and the military-industrial complex for nearly two centuries. Nevertheless, there are parties out there offering voters a chance to vote their conscious. Here's a detailed list.
Despite the Founding Fathers’ disdain for parties in general and political duopolies in particular, America has been in the grip of a two-party system since the 1850s, with Teddy Roosevelt (when he ran on the Progressive ticket), Robert M La Follette, George Wallace and Ross Perot the only presidential candidates in over 170 years to break the 10% of the vote threshold in trying to challenge the status quo.
2024 isn’t expected to be any different, with the latest figures showing Republicans and Democrats together polling at 96-99% of the vote, lending credence to the poignant observation from a 90s episode of the Simpsons that Americans would have to vote for one of two parties even if their candidates were space aliens seeking to enslave humanity.
There are alternatives, even if their existence and message are largely drowned out by the two-party political machine and media:
Libertarian Party: The only third party with ballot access in every state, this party’s platform focuses on civil liberties, small government, the free market, non-interventionism and trade instead of wars and meddling. Its nominees for president and VP are Chase Oliver and Mike ter Maat. Won 1.18% of the vote in 2020.
Green Party: Qualifying for ballot access or write-in status in at least 44 states, the Greens are an environmentalist, pro-grassroots democracy, eco-progressive/eco-socialist, anti-colonialist party with a strong anti-interventionist bent. Nominees this year are Jill Stein and Butch Ware. Stein was the party’s candidate in 2012 and 2016, but sat out 2020, when the party got 0.26% of the vote.
Party for Socialism and Liberation: A revolutionary socialist and Marxist-Leninist party, the PSL is the largest and arguably best organized of five active socialist parties in the US, focusing much of its energy on anti-war, anti-police violence protests. Can be voted for in 41 states. Candidates this year are Claudia De la Cruz and Karina Garcia. The party won 86,239 votes in 2020 (0.05%).
Constitution Party: A Christian Right, fiscally and socially conservative party seeking to organize life in America in accordance with the Constitution and Bill of Rights. Favors protectionism, anti-interventionism and US withdrawal from NATO, NAFTA and the WTO. Possible to vote for in 18 states. 2024 candidates are Randall Terry and Stephen Broden. 28 members serve in local office, from city councilors and school board members to judges, constables and election officials. Won 60,023 votes (0.04%) in 2020.
American Solidarity Party: This Christian Democratic, fiscally center-left, socially center-right party was created in 2016 to bring European-style conservatism to the US, supporting a so-called social market economy and non-interventionism. On the ballot or qualifying as a write-in in 42 states, its candidates are Peter Sonski and Lauren Onak. Got 44,600 votes (0.02%) in 2020, and has six members in local office.
Prohibition Party: The oldest third party in the United States, formed in 1869. Focused on opposition to alcohol, the party also has some interesting domestic and foreign policy positions, including non-interventionism and support for the abolition of the Federal Reserve. Candidates in 2024 are Michael Wood and John Pietrowski. Certified/write-in in 9 states. Won 4,834 votes (0.00%) in 2020.
22 July 2023, 19:27 GMT
Approval Voting Party: A single-issue party promoting approval voting – an electoral system where voters mark all the candidates they support instead of just one. Can be voted for in 9 states. Blake Huber and Andrea Denault are its nominees.
United States Pirate Party: A civil libertarian, e-democracy, internet freedom, government transparency, copyright reform, anti-corporate personhood party, the Pirates are ballot eligible in 9 states, and have Vermin Supreme and Jonathan Realz as its 2024 candidates. The party has two current office holders – a judge in PA and a town council member in MA.