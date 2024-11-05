https://sputnikglobe.com/20241105/putin-accepts-credentials-from-foreign-ambassadors-to-russia-1120776119.html

Putin Accepts Credentials From Foreign Ambassadors to Russia

Diplomats from 28 nations arrived at the Grand Kremlin Palace to present their letters of credence, a routine yet highly important procedure for the diplomatic exchange of any country.

Sputnik is live from the Kremlin in Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with top diplomats from 28 countries to receive their credentials as foreign ambassadors to Russia.The ceremony will take place in its traditional location, the Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace, the Kremlin press office said earlier.Among the ambassadors presenting their credentials are senior diplomats from Israel, India, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Canada and Italy.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.

