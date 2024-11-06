International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241106/cuban-govt-closes-4-airports-due-to-approaching-hurricane-rafael---transport-ministry-1120792352.html
Cuban Gov't Closes 4 Airports Due to Approaching Hurricane Rafael
Cuban Gov't Closes 4 Airports Due to Approaching Hurricane Rafael
Sputnik International
The Cuban government has ordered a temporary closure of four airports, including Havana and Varadero, amid approaching Hurricane Rafael, the country's transport ministry said on Wednesday.
2024-11-06T03:53+0000
2024-11-06T03:55+0000
beyond politics
us
havana
us national hurricane center (nhc)
hurricane
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102359/27/1023592751_0:600:5760:3840_1920x0_80_0_0_3650dbf0089e27444cee3c0fceff0bb8.jpg
"Due to the imminent arrival of Hurricane Rafael, now of Category 1, which will directly impact the western area [of the island], it has been decided to suspend the services and operations in the airports of Gerona, Cayo Largo del Sur, Habana, and Varadero starting 12:00 a.m. today [05:00 GMT, November 6] to 12:00 p.m. on November 7 [17:00 GMT, November 7]," the ministry said in a statement. It also apologized for the inconvenience and advised all passengers who planned trips for the period to contact travel agencies of other service providers to reschedule. Apart from airports, several intercity bus and railroad routes as well as maritime navigation off the western coast have been suspended in Cuba. Earlier in the day, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that the speed of the cyclone has increased, making it a Category 1 hurricane. As of 03:42 GMT, Hurricane Rafael was passing northwest through the Cayman Islands at 13 miles per hour with the maximum sustained wind speed of 80 miles per hour.
havana
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102359/27/1023592751_0:0:5120:3840_1920x0_80_0_0_28df1644e664bdee41cf62bcaadea3e8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
cuban government, hurricane rafael, transport ministry, havana and varadero
cuban government, hurricane rafael, transport ministry, havana and varadero

Cuban Gov't Closes 4 Airports Due to Approaching Hurricane Rafael

03:53 GMT 06.11.2024 (Updated: 03:55 GMT 06.11.2024)
© AP Photo / Desmond BoylanHavana, Cuba
Havana, Cuba - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2024
© AP Photo / Desmond Boylan
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Cuban government has ordered a temporary closure of four airports, including Havana and Varadero, amid approaching Hurricane Rafael, the country's transport ministry said on Wednesday.
"Due to the imminent arrival of Hurricane Rafael, now of Category 1, which will directly impact the western area [of the island], it has been decided to suspend the services and operations in the airports of Gerona, Cayo Largo del Sur, Habana, and Varadero starting 12:00 a.m. today [05:00 GMT, November 6] to 12:00 p.m. on November 7 [17:00 GMT, November 7]," the ministry said in a statement.
It also apologized for the inconvenience and advised all passengers who planned trips for the period to contact travel agencies of other service providers to reschedule.
Apart from airports, several intercity bus and railroad routes as well as maritime navigation off the western coast have been suspended in Cuba.
Earlier in the day, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that the speed of the cyclone has increased, making it a Category 1 hurricane. As of 03:42 GMT, Hurricane Rafael was passing northwest through the Cayman Islands at 13 miles per hour with the maximum sustained wind speed of 80 miles per hour.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала