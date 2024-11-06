https://sputnikglobe.com/20241106/cuban-govt-closes-4-airports-due-to-approaching-hurricane-rafael---transport-ministry-1120792352.html
Cuban Gov't Closes 4 Airports Due to Approaching Hurricane Rafael
Cuban Gov't Closes 4 Airports Due to Approaching Hurricane Rafael
Sputnik International
The Cuban government has ordered a temporary closure of four airports, including Havana and Varadero, amid approaching Hurricane Rafael, the country's transport ministry said on Wednesday.
2024-11-06T03:53+0000
2024-11-06T03:53+0000
2024-11-06T03:55+0000
beyond politics
us
havana
us national hurricane center (nhc)
hurricane
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102359/27/1023592751_0:600:5760:3840_1920x0_80_0_0_3650dbf0089e27444cee3c0fceff0bb8.jpg
"Due to the imminent arrival of Hurricane Rafael, now of Category 1, which will directly impact the western area [of the island], it has been decided to suspend the services and operations in the airports of Gerona, Cayo Largo del Sur, Habana, and Varadero starting 12:00 a.m. today [05:00 GMT, November 6] to 12:00 p.m. on November 7 [17:00 GMT, November 7]," the ministry said in a statement. It also apologized for the inconvenience and advised all passengers who planned trips for the period to contact travel agencies of other service providers to reschedule. Apart from airports, several intercity bus and railroad routes as well as maritime navigation off the western coast have been suspended in Cuba. Earlier in the day, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that the speed of the cyclone has increased, making it a Category 1 hurricane. As of 03:42 GMT, Hurricane Rafael was passing northwest through the Cayman Islands at 13 miles per hour with the maximum sustained wind speed of 80 miles per hour.
havana
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102359/27/1023592751_0:0:5120:3840_1920x0_80_0_0_28df1644e664bdee41cf62bcaadea3e8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
cuban government, hurricane rafael, transport ministry, havana and varadero
cuban government, hurricane rafael, transport ministry, havana and varadero
Cuban Gov't Closes 4 Airports Due to Approaching Hurricane Rafael
03:53 GMT 06.11.2024 (Updated: 03:55 GMT 06.11.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Cuban government has ordered a temporary closure of four airports, including Havana and Varadero, amid approaching Hurricane Rafael, the country's transport ministry said on Wednesday.
"Due to the imminent arrival of Hurricane Rafael, now of Category 1, which will directly impact the western area [of the island], it has been decided to suspend the services and operations in the airports of Gerona, Cayo Largo del Sur, Habana, and Varadero starting 12:00 a.m. today [05:00 GMT, November 6] to 12:00 p.m. on November 7 [17:00 GMT, November 7]," the ministry said in a statement.
It also apologized for the inconvenience and advised all passengers who planned trips for the period to contact travel agencies of other service providers to reschedule.
Apart from airports, several intercity bus and railroad routes as well as maritime navigation off the western coast have been suspended in Cuba
.
Earlier in the day, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that the speed of the cyclone has increased, making it a Category 1 hurricane. As of 03:42 GMT, Hurricane Rafael was passing northwest through the Cayman Islands at 13 miles per hour with the maximum sustained wind speed of 80 miles per hour.