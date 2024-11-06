https://sputnikglobe.com/20241106/donald-trump-addresses-supporters-in-florida-1120784598.html
Donald Trump Addresses Supporters in Florida
Donald Trump Addresses Supporters in Florida
US Republican candidate Donald Trump delivers an address in West Palm Beach, Florida as the 2024 US presidential election approaches its finale.
If opinion polls are to be believed, the election race has been pretty close, but soon, it will become clear who will be in the Oval Office for the next four years. Many Americans opted to cast their votes early in this election, most of them using mail-in ballots, and some have speculated about possible voter fraud and the prospects of discontent among the supporters of the losing candidate.
