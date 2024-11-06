https://sputnikglobe.com/20241106/fire-your-own-missile-social-media-savvy-houthis-fundraise-for-red-sea-blockade-campaign-1120788859.html

‘Fire Your Own Missile!’: Social Media-Savvy Houthis Fundraise for Red Sea Blockade Campaign

In two weeks, it will be the one-year anniversary of the Houthis’ partial blockade of Red Sea waters targeting suspected Israeli-linked ships and Western warships. This campaign, tied to the wars in Gaza and Lebanon, has disrupted major shipping and shows no signs of stopping.

The Houthis have apparently begun engaging in fundraising to help fund their campaign vs. Israel and Western navies, asking Yemenis to donate via a viral social media campaign linked to a dedicated phone number.“Be a partner in bringing victory, donate 100 Yemeni rials [about 40 cents US] and help the missile force,” a social media ad linked to the militia reportedly urges. “Fire your own missile!,” another says.“Call 180, launch your rocket or drone and contribute to hitting Israeli enemy ships,” another suggests, featuring rendered images of a fuse connecting a phone to a missile preparing for launch.One image shows a rocket made of money blasting off to target the enemy. Another shows a hand putting 100 rial coin into one of the Houthis’ new Palestine-2 series missiles.Despite sanctions, blockades and more than a decade of pressure from the US and its regional allies, the Houthis have managed to carve out a surprisingly lively and media savvy social media campaign, releasing well-produced music videos mocking their enemies, including a video shot from the deck of the Galaxy Leader – the Israeli billionaire-owned Ro-Ro car carrier the militia seized in a helicopter commando raid a year ago as they began their Red Sea campaign.The militia reportedly also has other means to collect funds for the war effort, with maritime business media publishing a series of reports this week citing a United Nations document which has yet to be made public suggesting the militia is earning as much as $180 million a month in ‘tolls’ from shipping companies seeking to avoid attacks as their vessels sail through the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.Washington and a handful of its allies have tried to stop the Houthis by force, engaging in warship patrols and launching airstrikes at targets inside Yemen in January designed to “degrade” the militia’s capabilities. So far, they’ve failed to achieve any of their objectives, with the militia only ramping up their campaign, rolling out previously unseen drone and missile capabilities which have landed multiple hits inside Israel, and firing projectiles at warships which have come dangerously close to hitting targets on at least two occasions.

