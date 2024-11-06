https://sputnikglobe.com/20241106/lavrov-talks-to-media-after-valdai-discussion-club-session-1120796518.html

Lavrov Talks to Media After Valdai Discussion Club Session

Lavrov Talks to Media After Valdai Discussion Club Session

Sputnik International

The Valdai Discussion Club hosts its 21st annual meeting on November 4-7 in Sochi, Russia. The Valdai Discussion Club is one of the most important Russian and global political think tanks, bringing together experts from around the world.

2024-11-06T12:36+0000

2024-11-06T12:36+0000

2024-11-06T12:36+0000

world

valdai discussion club

sergey lavrov

security

multipolar world

russia

sochi

valdai

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/02/1120756223_0:0:2598:1461_1920x0_80_0_0_16f7d7fbe92863b714f3d4e4d7c3ed63.jpg

Sputnik brings you a broadcast of the press conference held by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov following the Valdai Discussion Club session.This year's event will be focused on "Lasting Peace on What Basis? Common Security and Equal Opportunities for Development in the 21st Century."In 2024, the Valdai Discussion Club brought together 140 attendees from 50 countries.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

russia

sochi

valdai

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lavrov Talks to Media After Valdai Discussion Club Session Sputnik International Lavrov Talks to Media After Valdai Discussion Club Session 2024-11-06T12:36+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

valdai lavrov, valdai multipolar world, valdai discussion, foreign policy valdai, valdai security, valdai globap politics