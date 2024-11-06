https://sputnikglobe.com/20241106/lavrov-talks-to-media-after-valdai-discussion-club-session-1120796518.html
Lavrov Talks to Media After Valdai Discussion Club Session
Lavrov Talks to Media After Valdai Discussion Club Session
Sputnik International
The Valdai Discussion Club hosts its 21st annual meeting on November 4-7 in Sochi, Russia. The Valdai Discussion Club is one of the most important Russian and global political think tanks, bringing together experts from around the world.
2024-11-06T12:36+0000
2024-11-06T12:36+0000
2024-11-06T12:36+0000
world
valdai discussion club
sergey lavrov
security
multipolar world
russia
sochi
valdai
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/02/1120756223_0:0:2598:1461_1920x0_80_0_0_16f7d7fbe92863b714f3d4e4d7c3ed63.jpg
Sputnik brings you a broadcast of the press conference held by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov following the Valdai Discussion Club session.This year's event will be focused on "Lasting Peace on What Basis? Common Security and Equal Opportunities for Development in the 21st Century."In 2024, the Valdai Discussion Club brought together 140 attendees from 50 countries.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
russia
sochi
valdai
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/02/1120756223_147:0:2475:1746_1920x0_80_0_0_b4f120fe7a723ba8dc639bb1544b184e.jpg
Lavrov Talks to Media After Valdai Discussion Club Session
Sputnik International
Lavrov Talks to Media After Valdai Discussion Club Session
2024-11-06T12:36+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
valdai lavrov, valdai multipolar world, valdai discussion, foreign policy valdai, valdai security, valdai globap politics
valdai lavrov, valdai multipolar world, valdai discussion, foreign policy valdai, valdai security, valdai globap politics
Lavrov Talks to Media After Valdai Discussion Club Session
The Valdai Discussion Club hosts its 21st annual meeting on November 4-7 in Sochi, Russia. The Valdai Discussion Club is one of the most important Russian and global political think tanks, bringing together experts from around the world.
Sputnik brings you a broadcast of the press conference held by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov following the Valdai Discussion Club session.
This year's event will be focused on "Lasting Peace on What Basis? Common Security and Equal Opportunities for Development in the 21st Century."
In 2024, the Valdai Discussion Club brought together 140 attendees from 50 countries.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!