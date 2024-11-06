https://sputnikglobe.com/20241106/supporters-of-joining-us-as-state-in-puerto-rico-in-lead-with-5682-of-vote---reports-1120795858.html

Supporters of Joining US as State in Puerto Rico in Lead With 56.82% of Vote - Reports

Supporters of Joining US as State in Puerto Rico in Lead With 56.82% of Vote - Reports

Sputnik International

The supporters of joining the United States as a full-fledged state are leading with 56.86% in the referendum in Puerto Rico after more than 86% of the votes have been counted, local newspaper Nuevo Dia reported on Wednesday, citing data from the election commission.

2024-11-06T10:59+0000

2024-11-06T10:59+0000

2024-11-06T10:59+0000

americas

us

2024 us presidential election

puerto rico

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/04/1080999063_0:60:3069:1786_1920x0_80_0_0_3d83b124d8fbfb4f90c3a5eeb2722110.jpg

In addition to the elections of the governor, the resident commissioner and members of municipal councils, residents of the island on Tuesday had the opportunity to decide what the Puerto Rican government and place in the US government system will be. The participants of the referendum were offered three options: a full-fledged state, independence or expanded autonomy in the format of an associated state with the right to self-government. After counting more than 86% of the ballots, supporters of joining the United States as a state gain 56.82% of the votes. Another 30.85% of Puerto Ricans voted for independence. The idea of expanded autonomy was supported by 12.33% of the island's residents.

americas

puerto rico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us presidential election, puerto rico us, us puerto rico referendum, puerto-rico politics, new us state, puerto rico joins us