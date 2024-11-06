Supporters of Joining US as State in Puerto Rico in Lead With 56.82% of Vote - Reports

International
The supporters of joining the United States as a full-fledged state are leading with 56.86% in the referendum in Puerto Rico after more than 86% of the votes have been counted, local newspaper Nuevo Dia reported on Wednesday, citing data from the election commission.
In addition to the elections of the governor, the resident commissioner and members of municipal councils, residents of the island on Tuesday had the opportunity to decide what the Puerto Rican government and place in the US government system will be. The participants of the referendum were offered three options: a full-fledged state, independence or expanded autonomy in the format of an associated state with the right to self-government. After counting more than 86% of the ballots, supporters of joining the United States as a state gain 56.82% of the votes. Another 30.85% of Puerto Ricans voted for independence. The idea of expanded autonomy was supported by 12.33% of the island's residents.
10:59 GMT 06.11.2024
A Puerto Rican flag flies on an empty beach at Ocean Park, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Thursday, May 21, 2020.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The supporters of joining the United States as a full-fledged state are leading with 56.86% in the referendum in Puerto Rico after more than 86% of the votes have been counted, local newspaper Nuevo Dia reported on Wednesday, citing data from the election commission.
In addition to the elections of the governor, the resident commissioner and members of municipal councils, residents of the island on Tuesday had the opportunity to decide what the Puerto Rican government and place in the US government system will be. The participants of the referendum were offered three options: a full-fledged state, independence or expanded autonomy in the format of an associated state with the right to self-government.
After counting more than 86% of the ballots, supporters of joining the United States as a state gain 56.82% of the votes. Another 30.85% of Puerto Ricans voted for independence. The idea of expanded autonomy was supported by 12.33% of the island's residents.
