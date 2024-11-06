https://sputnikglobe.com/20241106/trump-as-potus-to-seek-pragmatic-deals-no-budget-money-to-sustain-ukraine--1120797777.html

Trump as POTUS to Seek 'Pragmatic' Deals, No Budget Money to Sustain Ukraine

As the 47th US president Donald Trump will not guarantee the US budget “to keep Ukraine afloat,” strategic analyst Paolo Raffone told Sputnik.

As the 47th US president, Donald Trump, will not guarantee the US budget “to keep Ukraine afloat,” strategic analyst Paolo Raffone told Sputnik.He conjectured that the Biden administration and its European acolytes fueling NATO’s proxy war “are history.”On the foreign policy front, the Republican is likely to display openness to “pragmatic” solutions with allies and foes to achieve “maximum advantage” for the US, he surmised, adding:In his pursuit of a national interest agenda, Trump may redefine America's contributions to NATO, emphasizing that US protection for Europe "is not a free ride," Raffone noted.“Trump will guarantee the Europeans the military shield, but each European state will have to contribute much more to NATO. The previous US administrations asked to raise European military expenditure above 2% GDP. Such a target will probably be insufficient during the new Trump administration,” said Raffone.It is difficult for Trump to “accept any idea of European strategic autonomy,” emphasized the pundit. He supposed that a new Trump administration would brandish “a combination of trade, tariffs, security levy to force the Europeans to increase their military budgets and buy more American.” Looking ahead to the US elections of 2028, none of the “old guard” will be running, conjectured Raffone, suggesting that “new forces will emerge during the current Trump term.”

