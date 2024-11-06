International
US Imports Russian Aluminum for 1st Time Since 2023 in September - Customs Data
US Imports Russian Aluminum for 1st Time Since 2023 in September - Customs Data
The US imported aluminum from Russia in September for the first time since 2023, a Sputnik analysis of US customs data showed on Wednesday.
Over the course of the month, the US imported 798 metric tons of unprocessed aluminum from Russia for a total of $1.9 million, marking the first time since August 2023 that the country imported Russian aluminum. Platinum remained the most imported metal from Russia in the US, with imports increasing sixfold since August to a three-month high of $88.6 million. At the same time, imports of Russian titanium fell 1.6 times month-on-month to $1.4 million in September. In April 2024, Washington imposed a complete ban on imports of Russian aluminum, copper, and nickel, as well as on trading in these metals on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). Companies were prohibited from providing services for the purchase, export, sale, or delivery of these metals.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US imported aluminum from Russia in September for the first time since 2023, a Sputnik analysis of US customs data showed on Wednesday.
Over the course of the month, the US imported 798 metric tons of unprocessed aluminum from Russia for a total of $1.9 million, marking the first time since August 2023 that the country imported Russian aluminum.
Platinum remained the most imported metal from Russia in the US, with imports increasing sixfold since August to a three-month high of $88.6 million.
At the same time, imports of Russian titanium fell 1.6 times month-on-month to $1.4 million in September.
In April 2024, Washington imposed a complete ban on imports of Russian aluminum, copper, and nickel, as well as on trading in these metals on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). Companies were prohibited from providing services for the purchase, export, sale, or delivery of these metals.
