Afghanistan Expects US to Unlock Its Assets Under Trump - Taliban Head
Afghanistan expects the United States to unblock its assets during the presidency of Donald Trump, who has won the 2024 election, Suhail Shaheen, the head of the Taliban* political office in Qatar, told Sputnik.
"We want the assets of the Bank of Afghanistan to be unfrozen because a large part of them belong to ordinary people. They invested their money in private banks, private banks deposited it in the Bank of Afghanistan, and the Bank of Afghanistan transferred it to New York," Shaheen said.*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
DOHA (Sputnik) - Afghanistan expects the United States to unblock its assets during the presidency of Donald Trump, who has won the 2024 election, Suhail Shaheen, the head of the Taliban* political office in Qatar, told Sputnik.
"We want the assets of the Bank of Afghanistan
to be unfrozen because a large part of them belong to ordinary people. They invested their money in private banks, private banks deposited it in the Bank of Afghanistan, and the Bank of Afghanistan transferred it to New York," Shaheen said.
*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities